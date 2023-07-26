Despite public funding, Ontarians still struggling with fertility costs and access

67% spent over $20,000 on fertility treatments

on fertility treatments 40% required financial assistance

20% had to travel more than 100km to receive treatments

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Conceivable Dreams, Ontario's fertility patient advocates, has released a new survey which finds most Ontarians who need help to have a family are still struggling to access the help they need.

"For 15 years, Conceivable Dreams has lobbied for more accessible and affordable family-building options," said Tara Wood, patient and Board Member, Conceivable Dreams. "Over the past few years, we have seen meaningful support from government and employers to ease this struggle but still have a lot of work to deliver a more inclusive approach to family-building."

Creating a family can be expensive if you need help. The most effective treatment is in vitro fertilization (IVF) which costs on average $20,000 per cycle and most people require two to three cycles to achieve pregnancy. Some people rely on surrogacy or adoption which can cost upwards of $60,000. Each option comes with its own unique costs and challenges.

Currently, seven provinces provide some type of financial support for people who require infertility treatment – including everything from subsidies to tax credits. Ontario funds one cycle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) through the Ontario Fertility Program (OFP), not including drug costs. Long waitlists are the common complaint of the program. The survey found 40% waited less than six months, 28% waited 6-12 months and 32% waited over a year.

Even with OFP funding, the majority (80%) of Ontarians required services that were not covered (e.g. sperm wash, donor eggs or sperm, mandatory blood tests, etc.). Over a third (34%) spent more than $30,000 out of pocket. For many (38%), these costs forced patients to delay treatment, and almost a third (31%) required a loan to cover the costs.

Rural Ontarians face even more hurdles with long travel times as the furthest "north" a patient can receive IVF is in North Toronto or Ottawa. Of the few clinics outside this geography, none offer IVF - the most effective way to conceive. Of those surveyed, almost half (48%) had to travel over 30km to receive treatment, including 20% who had to travel more than 100km. This additional travel cost more than a third (37%) over $1000 in addition to fertility costs. Patients using the OFP are not eligible for the Northern Ontario Travel Grant Program .

"Living in Sudbury, I have to travel to Toronto for treatment - the closest clinic for IVF. To date, I have completed six egg retrievals to make four embryos. This required 35 round trips to Toronto, more than 60 days off work, 400 hours of driving over 35,000 km, plus the costs of accommodations, meals, and gas. We have spent well over $100,000 at this point," said Renee Higgins, current IVF patient and Conceivable Dreams member. "My Northern Ontario Travel Grant was also declined which I am appealing now to try and recoup some costs."

Despite the obstacles that make it hard for many people to have a family, "one major positive change we have seen in the past two years, is a significant increase in the number of employers who are offering fertility benefits," added Wood. "Reducing the burden on Ontarians requires a collaborative approach and our ask of the Ontario Government today is to help people keep their money in their pocket by creating a new tax credit that patients can use in addition to the OFP to cover those essential extra costs, including drugs and travel costs - particularly because OFP patients are not eligible for the Northern Ontario."

Ontarians can learn more at ConceivableDreams.org. The online survey ran between February 6 and April 7, 2023 and was completed by 1050 Ontarians.

About Conceivable Dreams

Conceivable Dreams is a volunteer-run patient group that advocates for equitable access to fertility treatments. Since 2008, Conceivable Dreams has led the public movement towards achieving government funding for IVF in Ontario and now has a national mandate to improve fertility benefits. Learn more at ConceivableDreams.org.

