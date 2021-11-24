Despite challenging growing season, Viterra, farmer, Foodgrains Bank partnership brings overall success

REGINA, SK, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Foodgrains Bank, its volunteer farmers, and Viterra are celebrating the wrap-up of another year of working together toward ending global hunger.

In total, just over 300 acres of land were made available around six Viterra grain elevators across Alberta and Saskatchewan. This marks the sixth year for the partnership.

"We're pleased that despite a challenging growing season, our volunteer farmers approached this additional challenge with grace, and were as committed to caring for the fields as if they were their own," says Foodgrains Bank executive director Andy Harrington.

"One of the challenges we face as an organization is accessing land for growing projects that help generate the funds to feed those around the world going hungry. We're appreciative of Viterra stepping up in this way."

"Viterra is proud to be teaming up with the Foodgrains Bank to support the important work they do in leading global hunger response initiatives," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's CEO for North America. "I would also like to thank all of the farmers involved in this year's growing projects for dedicating their time and resources during a difficult crop year to help those in need."

Individual farmers and groups of farmers volunteered their time, expertise and resources to farm the plots of land. Some projects operate as traditional growing projects, while others are farmed by nearby individual farmers taking on the few extra acres as part of their own. When the crops are harvested, the proceeds from the sale of the crop are donated to the Foodgrains Bank and used to fund hunger response projects around the world.

Viterra facilities in Lethbridge, Stettler and Trochu in Alberta and Viterra facilities in Balgonie, Raymore and Grenfell in Saskatchewan were seeded on behalf of the Foodgrains Bank this year.

Despite yields being down from previous years, high market prices helped to buoy the overall contribution. For example, in Raymore, Saskatchewan, 55 acres of canola contributed nearly $18,000. However, a hailstorm in Balgonie at the very end of August left the Harvest of Hope field severely damaged.

Funds raised from the sale of the crops are donated to the Foodgrains Bank, where they are used to help respond to hunger around the world. This includes both humanitarian response projects that help people affected by things like conflict and natural disaster and development projects that help lift people out of poverty in the longer-term, often by providing agricultural training.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,500 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

About Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2020-21 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided $49 million of assistance for 989,000 people in 33 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.

