MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins took home nine awards at Fundata Canada Inc.'s annual FundGrade A+® Awards ceremony. The funds that stood out for their exceptional performance in 2024 and earned the nine awards were: one mutual fund, two responsible investment exchange-traded funds and six guaranteed investment funds. FundGrade A+® Awards are given to Canadian investment funds that deliver the best risk-adjusted returns and maintain high FundGrade ratings over the course of a full calendar year.

"We are extremely honoured and proud that Desjardins has been recognized by Fundata again this year. This speaks to our ability to meet our clients' diverse needs. These awards are proof of our unwavering commitment to offer high-performance investment solutions designed to empower our members and clients financially," said Frédérick Tremblay, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions, at Desjardins.

The following exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds offered by Desjardins Investments Inc. received Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

The following guaranteed investment funds (GIFs) offered by Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company were awarded the Fundata FundGrade A+® rating:

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $464.7 billion as at September 30, 2024. It was named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The rating FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc. All rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of stock market and investment fund data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The FundGrade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns over a full calendar year. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe, Sortino and information ratios. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering each time period from two to ten years. The scores are then weighted equally by calculating a monthly FundGrade. The FundGrades are divided into 5 levels, from "A" (outperforming) to "E" (underperforming). The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the middle 40%, a C Grade; the next 20%, a D Grade; and the bottom 10%, an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® rating is based on a GPA (grade point average)-style calculation. Monthly FundGrade ratings of "A" to "E" are assigned values of 4 to 0. A fund's average score determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is rated A+. For more information, please visit www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, it makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of such data.

The Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF, previously called the Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Low CO 2 ETF, received an A+ rating in the Canadian Equity category, which included 158 funds. The Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF, previously called the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Low CO 2 ETF, received an A+ rating in the Emerging Markets Equity category, which included 74 funds. The Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund earned an A+ rating in the Multi-Sector Fixed Income category, which included 51 funds. The DFS GIF – Maximum Growth earned an A+ in the Global Equity Balanced category, which included 170 funds. The DFS GIF – Canadian Balanced – Fiera Capital earned an A+ in the Canadian Equity Balanced category, which included 81 funds. The DFS GIF – Canadian Balanced – CI earned an A+ in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category, which included 102 funds. The DFS GIF – Canadian Income and Growth – CI earned an A+ in the Global Neutral Balanced category, which included 152 funds. The DFS GIF – U.S. Monthly Income – Fidelity earned an A+ in the Global Neutral Balanced category, which included 152 funds. Finally, the DFS GIF – International Equity – MFS earned an A+ in the International Equity category, which included 48 funds. These ratings are for the period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, and all categories are defined by the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC), an independent Canadian organization.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not consider sales, redemption, distribution or other optional charges, or income taxes payable by any security holder, that would have reduced returns. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

DFS Guaranteed Investment Funds are established by Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. Helios and DFS Guaranteed Investment Funds are registered trademarks of Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. Desjardins Insurance refers to Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. DESJARDINS, DESJARDINS INSURANCE and related trademarks are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec used under licence.

Desjardins exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments Inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins exchange-traded funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

Desjardins Insurance refers to Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company.

______________________________ 1 These two ETFs were also awarded a certificate and a trophy at the annual LSEG Lipper Awards 2024 ceremony for their performance over 3-year and 5-year periods.

