MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group received four awards during the annual LSEG Lipper Fund Awards ceremony. Desjardins set itself apart for the third year in a row with the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF, winning the trophy for best ETF in the Emerging Markets Equity category in Canada for the three-year period.

"We're proud to bring home these prestigious awards, particularly with our Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF for a third year running. This responsible investment product stands out in a category that combines both traditional and responsible investment funds. These honours speak to our ongoing commitment to the performance we offer our members and clients," said Frédérick Tremblay, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions, at Desjardins.

These many awards show Desjardins's outstanding position in wealth management. For more than 30 years, the largest cooperative financial group in North America has been improving its RI investments so that clients can make financial choices that reflect their values. The following investment products were once again honoured this year:

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFE)

For a third consecutive year, the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (formerly Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Low CO 2 ETF) received an LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2024 trophy for the best ETF over three years in the Emerging Markets Equity category.

What's more, this ETF earned the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards certificate in the same category for the five-year period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the portfolio manager for this ETF.

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFC)

The Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (formerly Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor

– Low CO 2 ETF) received an LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2024 trophy for the best ETF over three years in the Canadian Equity category.

This ETF also earned the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards certificate in the same category for the five-year period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the portfolio manager for this ETF.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The annual LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund companies that have demonstrated solid and consistent risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are awarded on the basis of the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rankings, using a measure of risk-adjusted returns over 36-, 60- and 120-month periods. The fund with the highest rank (effective return) in each eligible category wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, visit www.lipperfundawards.com . LSEG Lipper makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data presented, but LSEG Lipper does not guarantee the accuracy of this data. LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, © 2024 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under licence.

Data from the TMX Lipper Awards are aggregated until the end of July of each given year and the results are published in November of that year.

The performance of the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (formerly Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Low CO 2 ETF) for the period ending October 31, 2024, is as follows: 28.67% (1 year), 7.88% (3 years), 7.72% (5 years), N/A (10 years), 5.63% (since its creation on March 7, 2019). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ETF ratings for the same period are: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years), N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ETF ratings for the period ending July 31, 2024, are: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years), N/A (10 years). The ETF has distinguished itself by earning a digital trophy in the Emerging Markets Equity category for the 3-year period among a field of 14 ETFs as well as a certificate in the Emerging Markets Equity category for the 5-year period among a field of 11 ETFs.

The performance of the Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (formerly Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Low CO 2 ETF) for the period ending October 31, 2024, is as follows: 34.67% (1 year), 12.95% (3 years), 12.57% (5 years), N/A (10 years), 10.41% (since its creation on September 27, 2018). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ETF ratings for the same period are: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ETF ratings for the period ending July 31, 2024, are: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years), N/A (10 years). This ETF's performance earned it a digital trophy in the Canadian Equity category for the 3-year period among a field of 46 ETFs and a certificate in the Canadian Equity category for the 5-year period among a field of 34 ETFs.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $43.5 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2024. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds and ETFs to Canadian investors. In addition, Desjardins Investments is actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

DGAM, which was founded in 1998, is one of the largest asset managers in Canada. It's an expert in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure and real estate) held in a variety of investment vehicles. As at June 30, 2024, DGAM manages over $107 billion in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. The company has a team of more than 95 investment professionals in offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto. It takes a collaborative approach combining innovation, accessibility and discipline to develop solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. DGAM's investment process applies its cooperative values to help its partners and clients grow their assets responsibly over the long term.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $444.3 billion as at June 30, 2024. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments Inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins Exchange-Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, and their related logos, as well as the SocieTerra® brand, are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

