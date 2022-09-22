MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Jimmy Jean, Chief Economist of Desjardins Group, will present the latest economic and financial forecasts on September 29.

The main themes will be inflation, rising interest rates and their impact on the economic outlook

In addition, the high risk of recession in several countries will be discussed. How many more key interest rate hikes will be needed to keep inflation under control? Is a soft landing still possible? What can we expect for Quebec and Ontario? What are the vulnerabilities and resilience factors?

You can register to hear the views of our Chief Economist Jimmy Jean on September 29 between 12 and 12:45 pm.

Please contact us for an interview after the conference or for more information.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: Chantal Corbeil, Public Relations, 514 281-7229, 1 866 866-7000, poste 5557229, [email protected]