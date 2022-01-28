Desjardins Virtually Opens the Market

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $389 billion. In 1990, it launched the Desjardins Environment Fund, one of the first of its kind in Canada. Today, Desjardins is a leader in responsible investment with over 30 products. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.