MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group has entered into an agreement with Call2Recycle, the organization mandated by the Quebec government to operate the province's domestic battery collection and recycling program. Thanks to this partnership, Desjardins will become the first financial institution in Quebec to offer this service. It will gradually be rolled out to all of the organization's locations, allowing its employees, members and clients to safely and responsibly recycle their batteries.

This collaboration with Call2Recycle is part of Desjardins's Programme Récüp initiative, which aims to help teams reduce their waste output at the source and give items a second life by encouraging repair, reuse, recycling and repurposing.

Desjardins has been mobilizing its teams and promoting more environmentally friendly practices through online training, workshops, themed events and regular communication.

In recent years, the organization has taken a number of concrete steps to reduce its ecological footprint. For example, its food services team now provides reusable cups upon deposit at several different work sites, preventing the use of more than 60,000 disposable cups per year.

In addition, a new internal directive requires extending the useful life of office equipment by 33%, helping to reduce waste and make better use of resources.

"This partnership with Call2Recycle reflects Desjardins Group's desire to make responsible waste management solutions more accessible. It's another way that we're introducing the circular economy principles into our operations and strengthening our commitment to continuously improving our practices and contributing to a greener society," Christian Dubeau, Vice-President of Real Estate Services at Desjardins Group.

"We're proud to partner with Desjardins Group, a key player committed to the green transition. By making it easier for employees and members to recycle batteries, Desjardins is proving that it's a real leader in the circular economy. This partnership will help keep more hazardous materials out of landfills while raising public awareness about the importance of responsible recycling," Joseph Chung, Vice-President, Account Management at Call2Recycle.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, the organization manages several leading programs, including:

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Yukon, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]; Media contact: Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 416-738-4032