MONTREAL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments inc. ("DI") acting as manager for the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"), announces the launch of a new ETF: the Desjardins US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF ("DUIG"). DI has closed the initial public offering of units, and those units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today.

"The expansion of our competitively priced index ETF lineup reflects our commitment to providing clients with simple, effective solutions for building diversified, low‑cost portfolios," said Jean-François Girard, Vice President and Head of Investment Funds Development and Management at Desjardins Investments.

The fund, managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. as portfolio manager, begins trading on the TSX today. The ETF's ticker symbol and applicable management fees are indicated below:

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) Ticker symbol (TSX) Management fees Desjardins US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF DUIG 0.15 %

Desjardins US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX ticker symbol: DUIG): DUIG seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a U.S. investment-grade corporate bond index. Currently, DUIG seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Quarterly Select USD Investment Grade Corporate CAD Hedged TR Index. Under normal market conditions, the ETF will primarily invest in investment-grade corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars.

For more information about Desjardins ETFs, refer to DI's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), DI is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with CAN$56.7 billion as at March 31, 2026 in assets under management. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management inc.

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers, with in‑house expertise in equity, fixed income, private equity and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM serves an institutional client base that includes insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montreal, Levis and Toronto, its team of over 100 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to clients' unique needs. DGAM integrates Desjardins's cooperative values into its investment process to support the sustainable and responsible growth of its partners' and clients' assets.

Desjardins exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins exchange-traded funds are offered by registered dealers. Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]