MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group is being recognized as one of Canada's best employers, topping several major lists. Desjardins has been named one of Canada's Best Employers in the banking and financial services industry in 2023 by Forbes magazine. Mediacorp has also recognized Desjardins as one of Canada's top employers and one of Canada's top employers for young people. Desjardins is also ranked eighth on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2023 list. And Desjardins Group stands fourth in Forbes magazine's ranking of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies and is the only Canadian company to be named to the top ranks.

These numerous recognitions prove that Desjardins stands out as a top employer. North America's largest cooperative financial group is being recognized among leading players in Canada for its commitment to youth and gender parity and for its innovative programs, best practices and approach.

"At Desjardins Group, we have made a strong commitment over the past few years to create a space for our employees so they can fully contribute and thrive within our organization," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "Giving our employees the tools they need to reach their full potential and offering an inclusive, caring and purposeful workplace is important to Desjardins and our success as a cooperative. We're very proud to receive these distinctions and they confirm that we are moving in the right direction for our employees."

Receiving this acclaim is especially significant this year as businesses are facing a major labour shortage. Desjardins sets itself apart from other Canadian financial institutions by offering its more than 58,000 employees across Canada a competitive total compensation package, generous benefits and a respectful work environment. Career opportunities are endless, with hundreds of different types of jobs available in Canada in a wide range of fields, including finance, customer service, IT and communications.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $408 billion. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2023 by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

