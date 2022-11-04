MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group is listed fourth in Forbes magazine's ranking of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies and is the only Canadian company to figure in the top ranks.

The distinction recognizes the commitment of North America's largest cooperative financial group to gender parity and its innovative programs, best practices, and approach, among leading multinationals. Being listed as a top honoree confirms Desjardins's position as a caring and inclusive socioeconomic leader.

"At Desjardins, we're committed to creating an environment in which women are able to participate fully and grow within our organization," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group, "We're extremely proud of this achievement, which confirms that we're moving in the right direction to encourage women to achieve their full potential."

To compile the 2022 ranking, Forbes and Statista surveyed 85,000 women working in 36 countries and anonymously assessed the respondents' based on criteria such as pay equity, career advancement opportunities and parental leave. They also looked at each organization's leadership and structure, as well as public perception of its commitment to parity.

Desjardins stands out among Canadian financial institutions for its commitment to the advancement of women in the workplace. Currently, 59% of managers with the company are women. Desjardins encourages women to develop their leadership skills and take on greater responsibilities. To this end, Desjardins has introduced several initiatives, like the Empowering Women network that enables female employees and board members to help each other, forge new connections and develop new skills.

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $404 billion. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2022 by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

