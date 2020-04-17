Desjardins proud to offer more support and reduced call wait times for members and clients aged 70 and up

66% of Quebecers feel that Desjardins is responding the best to COVID-19

Nearly 215,000 members and clients want to take advantage of Desjardins relief measures

More than 32,000 employees are maintaining essential operations from home

MONTREAL, April 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Being there for seniors and vulnerable persons has always been a priority for Desjardins. We work closely with organizations providing assistance to these people and we're aware of the challenges they face. That's why we're committed to providing even more support to these members and clients during the pandemic, when they may have more concerns than usual.

"The elderly have never felt more vulnerable and alone. Some are finding it harder to carry out their financial transactions in person and others aren't familiar with how to use our online services. During the lockdown, many of them can't rely on the support they normally get from their loved ones. We want to make their lives easier and be there for them during these difficult times," said Guy Cormier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group.

Reduced call wait times for members and clients aged 70 and up

As of Saturday, April 18, members and clients aged 70 and up who call 1‑800‑CAISSES won't have to wait as long to speak with an advisor. Our goal is to offer seniors personalized support to make it easier for them to carry out their financial transactions from the comfort of their own home.

Desjardins teaming up with L'Appui pour les proches aidants d'aînés to support caregivers

On April 16, Appui announced $300,000 of financial assistance from Desjardins for Caregiver Support, a free and confidential phone consultation, information and referral service. Caregivers are so important to families and communities, especially in times like this. At Desjardins, we want to be there for caregivers and address the real needs of seniors, their families and others involved in their care. Thanks to our financial support, Appui will be able to increase their services on weekends.

Videos on how to use AccèsD Internet and mobile services

In the days ahead, we'll be making short videos on how to use AccèsD Internet and mobile services available on Desjardins networks (website, social media, YouTube, newsletters, etc.). With more than half of people 65 or older having access to a home computer or laptop, these short videos are perfect for members and clients who want to learn how to carry out transactions online. The tutorials, which are only a few minutes long, cover a wide range of topics, including how to deposit a cheque via the mobile app, sign up for direct deposit and pay bills on AccèsD.

In Charge of Your Life and Your Property: A program to prevent financial abuse of the elderly

It's sad, but COVID-19 may lead to more people trying to take advantage of the elderly. Our In Charge of Your Life and Your Property program makes it easier to identify and prevent financial abuse of elderly members and clients. We've teamed up with community organizations to help caisse employees learn more about financial abuse so they can recognize the signs. Caisse employees know which community services are available and can refer seniors to them if financial abuse is suspected.

Lanla survey shows that 66% of Quebecers feel that Desjardins is responding the best to the COVID-19 crisis out of all financial institutions

Market research firm Lanla conducted a Web Panel with over 6,700 participants between April 3 and 8. According to the results published on April 14, 66% of Quebecers feel that Desjardins is responding the best to the COVID-19 crisis out of all financial institutions.

Desjardins has received nearly 215,000 requests from people who want to take advantage of our relief measures

By April 16, we had received nearly 215,000 requests regarding the relief measures we've put in place. Of this number, 117,000 requests are related to payment deferrals on credit cards, Accord D financing or car loans. In terms of loans and lines of credit, a total of 97,000 requests have been received, including 77,000 related to mortgages. As already announced, members and clients who obtain a payment deferral and who have a Desjardins credit card will also temporarily benefit from a reduced annual interest rate of 10.9% during the deferral period. We're assessing requests on a case-by-case basis to find the best solution for each person.

Nearly 32,000 employees maintaining essential operations from home

Because of COVID-19, we've had to make some changes to the way we work to maintain essential services. By April 13, more than 32,000 employees, whose jobs and responsibilities can be performed remotely, have been providing essential services to our members and clients from home. More than 6,000 of our call centre employees are now able to assist members and clients from home. We've also implemented more stringent cleaning and physical distancing measures to protect employees who still have to go in to work. All the coronavirus measures we've implemented since March will remain in place for as long as needed. We're committed to protecting the health of our members, clients and employees.

