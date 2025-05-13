Financial results for the first quarter of 2025

LÉVIS, QC, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, Desjardins Group , North America's largest financial cooperative group, recorded surplus earnings before member dividends of $738 million, down $117 million compared to the same quarter of 2024. This decrease in surplus earnings was primarily due to the results of the Property and Casualty Insurance segment, which were affected by higher claims expenses, mainly resulting from increases in both the frequency and the average cost of claims. There was also an increase in the provision for credit losses, due in particular to unfavourable developments in the economic outlook stemming from the imposition of tariffs by the new U.S. administration. In addition, there was an increase in non-interest expense to support growth in operations and enhance the service offering to members and clients. The decline in surplus earnings was partially offset by higher net interest income, mainly as a result of business growth in the Personal and Business Services segment.

For the first quarter of 2025, the provision for member dividends totalled $113 million, up $3 million from the corresponding period of 2024. Sponsorships, donations and scholarships amounted to $26 million, of which $13 million came from the caisses' Community Development Fund.

"Despite economic uncertainty, Desjardins has posted solid financial results for the first quarter," said Guy Cormier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group. "Forbes included Desjardins in its prestigious list of the World's Best Banks 2025, which is a sign that our proactive approach to supporting our members and clients is being noticed. What's more, I'm genuinely proud of our employees' sustained commitment to the members and businesses that have been hit the hardest by the tariffs."

125 years of ambition

A bold and visionary idea was took shape in Lévis 125 years ago. Alphonse and Dorimène Desjardins laid the foundation for a unique cooperative movement with the goal of providing Francophones with the means to achieve their ambitions. Their goal was to build a more just society and enable everyone to achieve their potential. That is how Desjardins Group originated, and we continue to pursue this ambition while remaining true to the values of our founders. Today, Desjardins is a leader in socio-economic development, and the financial institution will be celebrating its 125th anniversary over the coming months under the theme "125 years of ambition." This will be an opportunity to highlight the ambition of some of its 7.8 million members and clients from all walks of life and across Canada and how Desjardins supports them.

Doing what's best for members and clients

Committed to providing support

In light of the trade tensions with the United States, Desjardins is supporting its members and clients, in both Personal and Business Services. Desjardins teams remain fully mobilized to provide proactive support to those businesses most affected by tariffs, by contacting them directly to ensure they receive the support they need.





Together with its economic team, Desjardins provides analysis and recommendations to help its members and clients find their way in this uncertain economic climate. Desjardins is in contact with various economic stakeholders to ensure that solutions are put forward and is helping its business members access them.





To continue helping people better understand the economic environment, Jimmy Jean , Vice-President and Chief Economist at Desjardins Group, and Emna Braham , President and CEO of the Institut du Québec, presented their first economic web conference (in French only) of the year, on March 27 . Among other things, the conference touched on the economic impacts of trade tensions with the U.S. and the impacts on consumers.

High-performance products for members and clients

Desjardins won the first Prix Mentorat en lumière (in French only), presented by Mentorat Québec. This award recognizes active mentoring programs that contribute to people's personal, professional and social development while supporting the growth of Québec organizations.





(in French only), presented by Mentorat Québec. This award recognizes active mentoring programs that contribute to people's personal, professional and social development while supporting the growth of Québec organizations. Desjardins won nine FundGrade A+® Awards in February, from Fundata Canada Inc. These awards are given to Canadian investment funds that have delivered the best risk-adjusted returns and maintained high FundGrade ratings over a full calendar year. The award-winning funds include one mutual fund, two responsible investment exchange-traded funds and six guaranteed investment funds.





in February, from Fundata Canada Inc. These awards are given to Canadian investment funds that have delivered the best risk-adjusted returns and maintained high FundGrade ratings over a full calendar year. The award-winning funds include one mutual fund, two responsible investment exchange-traded funds and six guaranteed investment funds. Forbes magazine has ranked Desjardins among the top 10 Canadian companies of its prestigious World's Best Banks 2025 ranking. This ranking lists financial institutions around the world that have succeeded in maintaining the trust of their clients and meeting their financial needs.

Committed to communities

Through the Goodspark Fund, Desjardins stimulates social and economic activity in communities. During the first quarter, Desjardins made a contribution to enable Patro Laval to expand in Québec (in French only) and confirmed support for Cycle Momentum , a clean technology consortium, promoting the "Lab-à-la-Start-up" project. Since 2017, the Goodspark Fund has supported 920 projects totalling $211 million in commitments.

Through several initiatives, Desjardins helps promote better access to housing, an issue that is affecting all the regions of Québec, as housing costs account for an increasingly large share of household budgets. As part of a partnership with the Government of Québec, Desjardins has committed to supporting the construction of more than 1,750 affordable housing units by the end of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, eight projects totalling 1,190 units are open and operating and 11 projects totalling 772 units are under construction, particularly in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Centre-du-Québec, Estrie, Laval, Montréal and Outaouais regions.

Desjardins is also maintaining its commitment to work toward a more sustainable and inclusive economy through its initiatives to accelerate the energy transition and its range of responsible finance products and services.

Financial highlights

Comparison of first quarter 2025 with first quarter 2024:

Surplus earnings before member dividends of $738 million , down $117 million .

, down . Total net revenue of $3,682 million , up $118 million or 3.3%: Net interest income of $1,967 million , up $234 million or 13.5%, due to growth in average residential mortgages and business loans outstanding. Insurance service result of $290 million , down $119 million , as a result of the increase in net claims expenses in the Property and Casualty Insurance segment. Net insurance finance result of $174 million , down $136 million , due in particular to developments in the financial markets. Other income of $1,251 million , up $139 million , mainly due to growth in assets under management and assets under administration.

, up or 3.3%: Provision for credit losses of $210 million , compared to $133 million for the comparable period in 2024. The provision for the first quarter of 2025 reflects, in particular, a migration in credit quality and unfavourable developments in the economic outlook related in particular to the imposition of tariffs by the new U.S. administration.

, compared to for the comparable period in 2024. The provision for the first quarter of 2025 reflects, in particular, a migration in credit quality and unfavourable developments in the economic outlook related in particular to the imposition of tariffs by the new U.S. administration. Gross non-interest expense of $2,736 million , up $180 million or 7.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increased spending on personnel, including wage indexation. There was also greater spending on technology to support growth in operations and enhance the service offering to members and clients.

, up or 7.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to increased spending on personnel, including wage indexation. There was also greater spending on technology to support growth in operations and enhance the service offering to members and clients. $139 million returned to members and the community,(1) up $2 million or 1.5%.

___________________________________ (1) For additional information on supplementary financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" on page 4.

Other highlights:

Tier 1A capital ratio (1) of 22.4%, compared to 22.2% as at December 31, 2024.

of 22.4%, compared to 22.2% as at December 31, 2024. Total capital ratio (1) of 25.3%, compared to 24.2% as at December 31, 2024.

of 25.3%, compared to 24.2% as at December 31, 2024. Total assets grew 3.6% since December 31, 2024 , to $487.9 billion as at March 31, 2025 .

, to as at . Several securities issues were completed during the first quarter of 2025, including under the legislative covered bond program, the multi-currency medium-term note program, and the Canadian Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) program. All of these transactions made it possible to adequately meet the liquidity needs of Desjardins Group and to diversify its sources of financing. For further details, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter of 2025, on page 41.

In March 2025 , Moody's affirmed the ratings for instruments issued by the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec while maintaining their outlook as "stable". This assessment reflects the strength of Desjardins Group in Québec, where it has leading market shares in multiple industries.

_____________________________________ (1) In accordance with the Capital Adequacy Guideline for financial services cooperatives issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

































As at and for the (in millions of dollars and as a percentage)

three-month periods ended

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024(1) March 31,

2024(1) Results











Net interest income $ 1,967 $ 1,962 $ 1,733 Net insurance service income

464

882

719 Other income

1,251

1,114

1,112 Total net revenue

3,682

3,958

3,564 Provision for credit losses

210

272

133 Net non-interest expense

2,503

2,659

2,311 Surplus earnings before member dividends(2) $ 738 $ 826 $ 855 Contribution to surplus earnings by business segment(3)













Personal and Business Services $ 399 $ 293 $ 384

Wealth Management and Life and Health Insurance

168

75

173

Property and Casualty Insurance

34

453

280

Other

137

5

18





$ 738 $ 826 $ 855 Returned to members and the community(4)













Member dividends $ 113 $ 107 $ 110

Sponsorships, donations and scholarships(5)

26

36

27





$ 139 $ 143 $ 137 Indicators













Return on equity(6)

7.8 %

8.2 %

9.8 %

Credit loss provisioning rate(6)

0.28

0.38

0.21

Gross credit-impaired loans/gross loans(6)

0.83

0.81

0.80

Liquidity coverage ratio(7)

172

165

152

Net stable funding ratio(7)

131

129

125

Productivity index – Personal and Business Services(6)

70.4

73.1

70.8

Insurance and annuity premiums – Wealth Management and Life and Health Insurance(6) $ 1,688 $ 1,585 $ 1,772

Total contractual service margin (CSM) - Wealth Management and Life and Health Insurance(8)

2,578

2,585

2,630

Direct premiums written – Property and Casualty Insurance(6)

1,671

1,830

1,556 On-balance sheet and off-balance sheet













Assets $ 487,946 $ 470,942 $ 435,819

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

296,328

289,597

269,012

Deposits

309,379

300,946

281,189

Equity

39,371

38,690

35,169

Assets under administration(6)

614,643

600,968

549,580

Assets under management(6)

107,029

104,220

89,549 Capital measures













Tier 1A capital ratio(9)

22.4 %

22.2 %

21.0 %

Tier 1 capital ratio(9)

22.4

22.2

21.0

Total capital ratio(9)

25.3

24.2

22.0

TLAC ratio(10)

33.1

32.9

29.8

Leverage ratio(9)

7.6

7.6

7.4

TLAC leverage ratio(10)

11.0

11.2

10.4

Risk-weighted assets(9) $ 151,882 $ 149,621 $ 142,266 Other information













Number of employees (full-time equivalent)

51,406

50,785

50,669



















(1) Some data have been restated to conform with the current period's presentation. (2) The breakdown by line item is presented in the Statement of Income in the Interim Combined Financial Statements. (3) The breakdown by line item is presented in Note 11, "Segmented information" to the Interim Combined Financial Statements. (4) For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP financial measures and other financial measures" on page 4. (5) Including $13 million from the caisses' Community Development Fund ($23 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $11 million for the first quarter of 2024). (6) For additional information on supplementary financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" on page 4. (7) In accordance with the Liquidity Adequacy Guideline issued by the AMF. (8) Total CSM of $2,826 million ($2,844 million as at March 31, 2024) presented net of reinsurance for a total of $248 million ($214 million as at March 31, 2024). Included in the line items "Insurance contract liabilities" and "Reinsurance contract assets (liabilities)" on the Combined Balance Sheets. For more information, see Note 7, "Insurance and reinsurance contracts," to the Interim Combined Financial Statements. (9) In accordance with the Capital Adequacy Guideline for financial services cooperatives issued by the AMF. (10) In accordance with the Total Loss Absorbing Capacity Guideline ("TLAC Guideline") issued by the AMF and based on risk-weighted assets and exposures for purposes of the leverage ratio at the level of the resolution group, which is deemed to be Desjardins Group, excluding Caisse Desjardins Ontario Credit Union Inc.

Strong capital base

Desjardins Group maintains strong capitalization levels, in accordance with Basel III rules. As at March 31, 2025, its Tier 1A and total capital ratios stood at 22.4% and 25.3%, respectively, compared to 22.2% and 24.2%, respectively, as at December 31, 2024.

Analysis of business segment results

PERSONAL AND BUSINESS SERVICES SEGMENT

Results for the first quarter

For the first quarter of 2025, surplus earnings before member dividends were $399 million, up $15 million from the same period in 2024, mainly due to higher net interest income related to business growth, as well as other income. This increase in surplus earnings was offset by a higher provision for credit losses compared to the corresponding period in 2024. In addition, there was an increase in net non-interest expense to support growth in operations and enhance the services offered to members and clients.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND LIFE AND HEALTH INSURANCE SEGMENT

Results for the first quarter

For the first quarter of 2025, the segment posted $168 million in net surplus earnings, down $5 million compared to the corresponding period of 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the net insurance finance result due to developments in the financial markets. This decrease was partly offset by the increase in the insurance service result stemming from a more favourable experience.

PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE SEGMENT

Results for the first quarter

For the first quarter of 2025, the segment posted $34 million in net surplus earnings, down $246 million, from the same period of 2024. This decrease was mainly due to higher claims expenses for the current year in automobile and property insurance, a lower net insurance finance result and the effect of the loss component on onerous contracts, which was more unfavourable than in the corresponding quarter of 2024. In addition, the first quarter of 2025 was marked by two major events, namely freezing rain in Ontario and water and wind damage in Québec and Ontario, whereas no catastrophes or major events occurred during the corresponding quarter of 2024. This decrease in surplus earnings was partly offset by higher insurance revenue due to premium growth in automobile and property insurance.

OTHER CATEGORY

Results for the first quarter

For the first quarter of 2025, the Other category posted net surplus earnings of $137 million, compared to net surplus earnings of $18 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Other category includes mainly treasury activities.

More detailed financial information can be found in Desjardins Group's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the first quarter of 2025, available on the Desjardins website or on the SEDAR+ website, at www.sedarplus.com (under the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec profile).

