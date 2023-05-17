MONTREAL, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Online Brokerage is honoured to be ranked highest in investor satisfaction among self-directed brokerage firms by J.D. Power. This is the eighth time that Desjardins Online Brokerage has ranked first in the last 15 years*.

"This award is a reflection of our commitment to providing outstanding customer service, our user-friendly web and mobile experience and our ongoing mission to educate investors through free webinars," said Marc Girard, Vice-President and General Manager of Desjardins Online Brokerage. "On behalf of my teams, I'd like to thank our members and clients for their trust. It's why we're doing everything we can to offer them self-directed brokerage solutions that meet their needs."

J.D. Power is a world-renowned organization that conducts independent assessments to help consumers make informed choices. To learn more about this ranking and methodology, see J.D. Power's press release.

About Desjardins Online Brokerage

Desjardins Online Brokerage is Desjardins Group's discount brokerage firm. It gives investors independent access to equity markets, enabling them to determine their financial objectives, evaluate their risk tolerance and direct their own investment decisions.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $407.1 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

*2009-2012, 2014, 2017, 2019 & 2023.

