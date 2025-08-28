MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments inc. ("DI"), acting as manager for the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"), is pleased to announce the launch of two new ETFs: The Desjardins Global Macro ETF and the Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "New ETFs"). The New ETFs have each closed their initial public offering of units, and those units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today.

"We're proud to expand our ETF lineup with two new solutions that reflect our commitment to innovation and investor needs," said Jean-François Girard, Director, Investment Funds Development and Management at Desjardins. "These ETFs are designed to help investors build well-diversified portfolios and navigate today's evolving market landscape with confidence."

The Desjardins Global Macro ETF:

Desjardins Global Asset Management inc. ("DGAM") in its capacity as portfolio manager of Desjardins Global Macro ETF, has retained the services of Graham Capital Management, L.P. to act as portfolio sub-advisor of the ETF. The Desjardins Global Macro ETF is an alternative mutual fund within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds.

The Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF:

DGAM will act as Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF's portfolio manager. The Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF will be included in the Desjardins Equity Index ETF category.

The New ETFs begin trading on the TSX today. The New ETFs' ticker symbols and applicable management fees and performance fees (if applicable) are indicated below:

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) Ticker symbol

(TSX) Management fees1 Performance fees Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Global Macro ETF DGLM 0.90 % Yes2 Desjardins Equity Index ETF

Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF DMID 0.10 % No

1The annual management fees are based on a percentage of the net asset value of the corresponding Desjardins ETF, and are calculated daily and payable monthly in arrears, plus applicable taxes. 2The Desjardins Global Macro ETF may pay annually at the end of each performance period and upon redemption of units, a performance fee. The performance fee is equal to 15% of any new trading profit for a performance period.

Desjardins Global Macro ETF (TSX ticker symbol: DGLM): DGLM seeks to achieve positive returns in different market environments. DGLM is diversified across various asset classes in long and/or short positions, and its underlying strategies are on aggregate designed to provide low correlation with traditional markets on average. To achieve its investment objective, DGLM primarily invests in long and short positions that provide exposure to various global asset classes including equity and fixed income securities, commodities and currencies, either directly or indirectly through the use of financial derivatives.

DGLM will use leverage through the use of cash borrowings, short sales and derivatives. It is anticipated that DGLM will use an absolute value-at-risk ("Absolute VaR") based risk management approach that allows the 20-day value-at-risk ("VaR") of DGLM to be up to 20% of the NAV of DGLM's portfolio.

Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF (TSX ticker symbol: DMID): DMID seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of an American mid cap equity index. Currently, DMID seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive GBS United States 400 CAD Index (CA NTR). Under normal market conditions, DMID will primarily invest in securities of mid-cap American companies.

For more information about Desjardins ETFs, refer to the fund manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with CAN$50.1 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM), founded in 1998, is one of Canada's leading asset managers, with more than $110 billion under management for various institutional clients. Its team is recognized for the ability to design investment solutions tailored to the specific needs of each investor by integrating innovative responsible investment practices. DGAM uses disciplined investment processes and diversified expertise to build fixed income, equity and real-asset portfolios that can navigate all market phases. The firm leverages its leadership and influence to encourage its investee companies and projects to adopt sustainable practices, out of the conviction that this approach can result in better long-term financial performance. To learn more about DGAM, visit our website.

About Graham Capital Management L.P.

Founded in 1994, Graham Capital Management L.P., based in Rowayton, Connecticut, is a pioneer in alternative investing. The company is renowned for its systematic and discretionary hedge fund management. As of July 1, 2025, it manages over US$20 billion management across a wide range of strategies for primarily institutional and private clients. The company employs approximately 236 people, including over 100 investment professionals.

Desjardins exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins exchange-traded funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

The Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the applicable Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive GBS United States 400 CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive GBS United States 400 CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards DGAM or the applicable Desjardins ETF, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Solactive GBS United States 400 CAD Index (CA NTR) to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of this Desjardins ETF. Neither publication of Solactive GBS United States 400 CAD Index (CA NTR) by Solactive AG nor the licensing of such Index or applicable Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instruments nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this Desjardins ETF

