MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces the launch of a new index exchange traded fund. The Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF has closed the initial offering of units, and those units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

This new Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF completes the index ETFs launched by Desjardins in 2024. "The strong growth of more than 240% of Desjardins ETF assets under management in less than a year, which now totals nearly $5 billion, shows that these core components, designed to meet diversification and portfolio construction needs, meet investors' expectations " said Jean-François Girard, Manager of Investment Fund Development and Management at Desjardins.

The ticker symbol and management fees of the Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF will be as follows:

Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Ticker symbol (TSX) Management fees1 Desjardins Equity Index ETFs Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF DMEE 0.25 %

1The annual management fees are based on a percentage of the net asset value of the corresponding Desjardins ETF, and are calculated daily and payable monthly in arrears, plus applicable taxes.

Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF (TickerTSX: DMEE): The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of an emerging market equity index. Currently, DMEE seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive GBS Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR). Under normal market conditions, DMEE will primarily invest in large and mid-cap securities of emerging markets companies.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$46.5 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2024. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

The Desjardins ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the applicable Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the manager or the applicable Desjardins ETF, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Solactive Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Desjardins ETF. Neither publication of Solactive Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of such Index or applicable Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the Desjardins ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instruments nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the Desjardins ETF.

