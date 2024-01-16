MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced a number of changes regarding the portfolio management of the Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund. These changes, described in detail below, include a new portfolio sub-manager replacement and an update to the investment strategy of the Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Portfolio sub-manager replacement and update of the investment strategy

Wellington Management Canada ULC (« Wellington ») will replace Lazard Asset Management as the portfolio sub-manager for Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund ("The Fund"). The Fund will be co-managed by Wellington and Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC, its existing additional sub-manager.

In addition, DI approved changes to the investment strategy of the fund concerned in order to better reflect the investment philosophy of its new sub-manager. However, the investment objective of the relevant Fund remains unchanged. These changes will take effect on or around March 18, 2024.

The investment strategy of the Fund will be amended to better reflect the new mandate. Key investment strategy includes the following:

The asset of the Fund are invested using a multidisciplinary investment process for selecting stocks.

The macroeconomic assessment is used in conjunction with a quantitative model which looks at factors such as fair value, earnings quality, risks and transaction costs to narrow the investment universe.

The fundamental analysis is used to identify compelling mispricings across many different types of companies, regions, and opportunities.

Wellington favours stocks that have inexpensive or fair valuations, solid earnings quality, positive signals from management behaviour, and increasing favourable sentiment.

These changes will be made subject to regulatory approval. The manager reserves the right to defer to a later date the implementation of the announced changes, or one or more of them, or not to make these changes.

About Wellington Management Canada ULC

Founded in 1928, Wellington Management Company ("Wellington") is one of the largest private investment managers in the world with over US$1 trillion asset under management as of September 30, 2023. Wellington focuses exclusively on managing investments, from global equity to fixed-income securities, through hedge funds, currency, and commodity portfolios. The firm has earned a solid reputation for discipline and skill thanks to its knowledgeable team of professionals. One of the cornerstones of Wellington's approaches to management is the independent research carried out by a group of seasoned analysts.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion as at September 30, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

