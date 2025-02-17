MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces changes to its mutual fund lineup. The changes, described in detail below, include the replacement of the portfolio sub-manager, and amendment to the investment strategies of the Desjardins Global Corporate Bond Fund and the Desjardins Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Fund (collectively the "Funds").

DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Replacement of the sub-manager

DI announces the replacement of the current portfolio sub-manager of the Funds by Amundi Canada Inc. and Amundi (UK) Limited (collectively "Amundi"), who will jointly be responsible for the management of the portfolio assets of the Desjardins Global Corporate Bond Fund and the Desjardins Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Fund.

Amundi Canada provides investment management services in respect to securities and Amundi UK to provides investment management services in respect to derivatives. Both entities belong to the same group.

In addition, DI also approved changes to the investment strategies of the Funds to better reflect the new mandate and investment philosophy of Amundi. The new sub-managers will utilize a dynamic allocation between macroeconomic top-down and bottom-up fundamentals based on identified credit market risk and specific issuer risk. Maximum exposure to emerging market securities and high yield bonds will be reduced from 20% to 10% respectively.

Both the fundamental investment objective and the risk rating of each Fund will however remain unchanged. DI anticipates that the replacement of the sub-manager and the changes to the Funds' investment strategies will become effective on or around March 26, 2025.

About Amundi Canada Inc. and Amundi (UK) Limited

Amundi UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amundi Asset Management, is located in London, at the heart of the economic and financial world. The firm specializes in providing investment management services, particularly in Global Fixed Income and Emerging Markets.

Amundi Canada performs various functions including business development, client relationship management, and investment strategy promotion. The team is responsible for overseeing the growth of the business, developing new relationships, and promoting Amundi's comprehensive range of investment strategies to Canadian clients, with a focus on sub-advisory networks and institutional prospects. The team operates across Montreal and Toronto locations and in addition to the above includes functions such as Legal, Compliance, Risk Management and Operations.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), manager of the Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange-Traded Funds, is one of Canada's largest investment funds, with $ 44.6 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2024. DI offers a broad range of investment funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to Canadian investors. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $464.7 billion as at September 30, 2024. It has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

