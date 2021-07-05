MONTREAL, July 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), manager of Desjardins Funds, announced today that it intends to discontinue the offer of purchase options with deferred sale charges or low load sale charges, for units of Desjardins Funds. These purchase options will no longer be offered as of September 10th, 2021, except for purchases made under systematic plans initiated prior to that date. These options will no longer be available for purchases made under systematic plans as of, or around, November 26th, 2021. The conversion towards unit purchases with the initial sale charges option for purchases made under systematic plans will also occur as of, or around, November 26th, 2021. A notice will be provided to affected unitholders.

For current unitholders or those who will acquire Desjardins Funds units under the deferred sales charge or low load sales charge option by September 10, 2021, the deferred charges remain payable upon redemption, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out at the time of purchase.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 43.3 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $377.0 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

