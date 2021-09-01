MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced changes to its mutual funds. The changes, described in detail below, concern management fee reductions. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Management fee reductions for 43 Desjardins Funds

DI announced that it will be reducing management fees by up to 21 basis points for some unit classes of 43 Desjardins Funds, effective October 1st, 2021. These changes reflect DI's commitment to offering competitively priced actively managed investment funds with access to world-class portfolio managers.

Here's a list of the Desjardins Funds unit classes affected:

Desjardins Funds (A-, T-, C-, R-, and Z-

class units) A-, T-, C-

R- and Z-

class unit Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

October 1st, 2021,

before taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Money Market Fund A and C 1.00% 0.90% 0.10% Desjardins Canadian Bond Fund A and C 1.10% 0.96% 0.14% Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Bond Fund A and C 1.10% 0.96% 0.14% Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund A and C 1.10% 1.00% 0.10% Desjardins Global Total Return Bond Fund A and C 1.30% 1.25% 0.05% Desjardins SocieTerra Environmental Bond Fund A and C 1.37% 1.25% 0.12% Desjardins Québec Balanced Fund A, T, C

and R 1.80% 1.64% 0.16% Desjardins Dividend Income Fund A, T, C

and R 1.70% 1.65% 0.05% Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund A and C 1.89% 1.85% 0.04% Desjardins American Equity Value Fund A and C 1.80% 1.72% 0.08% Desjardins American Equity Growth Fund A and C 1.80% 1.72% 0.08% Desjardins American Equity Growth Currency

Neutral Fund A and C 1.80% 1.72% 0.08% Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund A and C 1.80% 1.72% 0.08% Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund A and C 1.85% 1.79% 0.06% Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund A and C 1.85% 1.80% 0.05% Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund A and C 1.77% 1.72% 0.05% Desjardins Global Infrastructure Fund A, T, C

and R 1.95% 1.90% 0.05% Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio A, T4, C

and R4 1.50% 1.47% 0.03% Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio A, T4, C

and R4 1.51% 1.48% 0.03% Melodia Moderate Income Portfolio A, T5, C

and R5 1.61% 1.58% 0.03% Melodia Moderate Growth Portfolio A and C 1.61% 1.58% 0.03% Melodia Balanced Growth Portfolio A and C 1.82% 1.79% 0.03% Melodia Maximum Growth Portfolio A and C 1.91% 1.88% 0.03% Melodia 100% Equity Growth Portfolio A and C 2.01% 1.98% 0.03% SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio A, T4, C,

R4 and

Z4 1.51% 1.48% 0.03% SocieTerra Moderate Portfolio A, T4, C

and R4 1.61% 1.58% 0.03% SocieTerra Growth Portfolio A, T5, C

and R5 1.81% 1.78% 0.03% SocieTerra Maximum Growth Portfolio A, T6, C

and R6 1.91% 1.88% 0.03% SocieTerra 100% Equity Portfolio A and C 2.01% 1.98% 0.03%

Desjardins Funds (F-and S- class units) F-and S- class

units Current

management

fees, before taxes % Management

fees starting

October 1st,

2021, before

taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Canadian Bond Fund F 0.50% 0.41% 0.09% Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Bond Fund F 0.50% 0.41% 0.09% Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund F 0.50% 0.45% 0.05% Desjardins SocieTerra Environmental Bond Fund F 0.65% 0.60% 0.05% Desjardins Global Corporate Bond Fund F 0.60% 0.55% 0.05% Desjardins Global Balanced Growth Fund

(formerly Desjardins Tactical Balanced Fund) F 0.75% 0.70% 0.05% Desjardins Québec Balanced Fund F and S 0.80% 0.59% 0.21% Desjardins Global Balanced Strategic Income Fund F and S6 0.75% 0.70% 0.05% Desjardins Dividend Income Fund F and S 0.70% 0.60% 0.10% Desjardins Dividend Growth Fund F and S 0.70% 0.65% 0.05% Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund F and S 0.70% 0.65% 0.05% Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund F 0.89% 0.84% 0.05% Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund F 0.80% 0.74% 0.06% Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund F 0.80% 0.75% 0.05% Desjardins SocieTerra International Equity Fund F 0.80% 0.75% 0.05% Desjardins Global Equity Fund F and S 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund F 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund F 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Desjardins SocieTerra Environment Fund F 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Desjardins SocieTerra Positive Change Fund F 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio F and S4 0.63% 0.54% 0.09% Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio F and S4 0.64% 0.55% 0.09% Melodia Moderate Income Portfolio F and S5 0.69% 0.58% 0.11% Melodia Diversified Income Portfolio F and S6 0.74% 0.58% 0.16% Melodia Moderate Growth Portfolio F 0.69% 0.58% 0.11% Melodia Diversified Growth Portfolio F 0.75% 0.59% 0.16% Melodia Balanced Growth Portfolio F 0.80% 0.70% 0.10% Melodia Maximum Growth Portfolio F 0.86% 0.82% 0.04% Melodia 100% Equity Growth Portfolio F 0.94% 0.91% 0.03% SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio F and S4 0.64% 0.55% 0.09% SocieTerra Moderate Portfolio F and S4 0.69% 0.58% 0.11% SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio F and S5 0.74% 0.58% 0.16% SocieTerra Growth Portfolio F and S5 0.79% 0.69% 0.10% SocieTerra Maximum Growth Portfolio F and S6 0.86% 0.82% 0.04% SocieTerra 100% Equity Portfolio F 0.94% 0.91% 0.03%

Desjardins Funds (Class D-Units) D-Class Units Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

October 1st,

2021, before

taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Money Market Fund D 0.75% 0.65% 0.10% Desjardins Canadian Bond Fund D 0.60% 0.46% 0.14% Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Bond Fund D 0.60% 0.46% 0.14% Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund D 0.60% 0.50% 0.10% Desjardins Global Total Return Bond Fund D 0.80% 0.75% 0.05% Desjardins SocieTerra Environmental Bond Fund D 0.87% 0.75% 0.12% Desjardins Québec Balanced Fund D 0.80% 0.64% 0.16% Desjardins Dividend Income Fund D 0.70% 0.65% 0.05% Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund D 0.89% 0.85% 0.04% Desjardins American Equity Value Fund D 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Desjardins American Equity Growth Fund D 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Desjardins American Equity Growth Currency

Neutral Fund D 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund D 0.80% 0.72% 0.08% Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund D 0.85% 0.79% 0.06% Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund D 0.85% 0.80% 0.05% Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund D 0.77% 0.72% 0.05% Desjardins Global Infrastructure Fund D 0.95% 0.90% 0.05% Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio D 0.70% 0.67% 0.03% Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio D 0.71% 0.68% 0.03% Melodia Moderate Income Portfolio D 0.81% 0.78% 0.03% Melodia Moderate Growth Portfolio D 0.81% 0.78% 0.03% Melodia Balanced Growth Portfolio D 0.92% 0.89% 0.03% Melodia Maximum Growth Portfolio D 0.91% 0.88% 0.03% Melodia 100% Equity Growth Portfolio D 1.01% 0.98% 0.03% SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio D 0.71% 0.68% 0.03% SocieTerra Growth Portfolio D 0.91% 0.88% 0.03% SocieTerra Maximum Growth Portfolio D 0.91% 0.88% 0.03%

Desjardins Funds (Class O-Units) O-Class

Units Current

management

fees. before

taxes % Management

fees starting

October 1st.

2021. before

taxes % Reduction % Chorus II 100% Equity Growth Portfolio O 0.85% 0.77% 0.08% SocieTerra 100% Equity Portfolio O 0.84% 0.76% 0.08%

Desjardins Funds (Class N-Units) N-Class

Units Current

management

fees. before

taxes % Management

fees starting

October 1st.

2021. before

taxes % Reduction % Desjardins SocieTerra Environmental Bond Fund N 0.60% 0.55% 0.05% Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund N 0.75% 0.69% 0.06% Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund N 0.75% 0.70% 0.05% Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund N 0.75% 0.67% 0.08% Desjardins SocieTerra International Equity Fund N 0.75% 0.70% 0.05% Desjardins SocieTerra Environment Fund N 0.75% 0.67% 0.08% Desjardins SocieTerra Positive Change Fund N 0.75% 0.67% 0.08%

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 40.5 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $389.3 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

