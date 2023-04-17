MONTREAL, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins is making its line of SocieTerra investment funds more accessible with the addition of new retail unit classes for three Desjardins SocieTerra Funds, all of which are responsible and fossil fuel-free. The move reflects Desjardins's position as a responsible investment (RI) leader in Canada.

"Because responsible investing is part of the future of finance, we are proud to offer our members and clients new solutions that will not only allow them to continue on the path to financial autonomy but will also contribute to a more sustainable future for everyone", said Éric Landry, Vice-President Investment Solutions Division at Desjardins.

The new unit classes in the three Desjardins SocieTerra Funds below enable Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), the Desjardins Funds' manager, to provide more investors with options for diversified portfolio solutions that have the potential for attractive returns and meet investor demand for RI. They're also a nice addition to Desjardins's existing RI lineup, providing income-focused products that aim meeting the needs of members and clients who are looking for steady income.

The table below outlines the evolution of Desjardins SocieTerra Funds.

Desjardins SocieTerra Funds Classes* available before

April 17, 2023 Classes* available since

April 17, 2023 Desjardins SocieTerra Global Dividend Fund W, I A, T, C, R, F, S, D, W, I Desjardins SocieTerra Short-Term Income Fund W, I A, C, F, D, W, I Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Income Fund W, I A, C, F, D, W, I *A and T: primarily distributed through the caisse network. C, R, F and S: primarily distributed through the intermediary networks and the Desjardins Signature Service network. D: primarily distributed through discount brokerage (such as Disnat). I: restricted for the use of SocieTerra Portfolios and of Desjardins Financial Security. W: primarily distributed through the Desjardins Signature Service network.

Desjardins SocieTerra Global Dividend Fund

The objective of the fund is to achieve income, notably in the form of dividends and long-term capital appreciation, by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. The fund follows the responsible approach to investing. The portfolio sub-manager for the fund is Sarasin & Partners LLP.

Desjardins SocieTerra Short-Term Income Fund

The objective of the fund is to provide regular short-term income return, as well as greater security of capital by investing primarily in various short-term debt instruments of Canadian governments and corporations and, on an ancillary basis, in foreign debt instruments. The fund follows the responsible approach to investing. The portfolio manager for the fund is Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Income Fund

The objective of this fund is to provide a high income return and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of securities of Canadian issuers, including the common and/or preferred shares of corporations that pay dividends, as well as the units of income trusts and real estate investment trusts. The fund follows the responsible approach to investing. The portfolio manager for the fund is Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Keep in mind that the SocieTerra lineup doesn't invest in companies that generate a major portion of their revenue from petroleum, natural gas or thermal coal extraction or production, from the operation of gas and petroleum storage and transportation infrastructure, from oil refining, or from energy production from coal. For more details see the Desjardins Funds Responsible Investment Policy, May 2022.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of the Desjardins Funds, Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $39.25 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2022. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry, including for its roster of internationally recognized portfolio managers. The portfolio managers are mandated by the Desjardins Funds portfolio manager, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., and represent more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $407.1 billion as at December 31, 2022. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2022 by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

