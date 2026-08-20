Desjardins Investments announces the voting result following the special meeting of the Desjardins Global Government Bond Index Fund

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces the voting results following the special meeting of the Desjardins Global Government Bond Index Fund (the "Fund") held on August 20, 2026, during which the unitholders of the Fund have approved a change to the investment objective of the Fund as detailed below.

Amendment of the Fund's investment objective

Unitholders have approved the amendment to the investment objective of the Desjardins Global Government Bond Index Fund in order to replace its current benchmark index, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Government ex Emerging Markets (CAD Hedged) Index, with a new benchmark index, the Solactive G7 Government Bond (Total Return CAD Hedged) Index.

According to its new investment objective, the Fund will seek to provide regular income as well as a greater security of capital by replicating, to the extent possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive G7 Government Bond (Total Return CAD Hedged) Index (the "benchmark index").

Change of the Fund's portfolio submanager

As previously announced on April 23, 2026, and concurrently with the amendment of the Fund's investment objective described above, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), the Fund's current portfolio sub-manager, will be replaced by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. ("DGAM"). The Fund's investment strategies will also be amended to reflect the new investment objective of the Fund and the benchmark index.

As part of these changes, the Fund will primarily invest in government bonds issued by G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States), or other fixed-income securities selected by DGAM. The Fund's portfolio will be rebalanced periodically to closely replicate the benchmark index's market exposure. The securities in the portfolio are selected from a broad range of liquid securities, including government bonds issued by G7 countries, or other fixed-income securities selected by DGAM, similar to those in the benchmark index.

It is expected that the amendment of the investment objective, as well as the change of portfolio submanager and investment strategies of the Fund, will take effect as of or about August 31, 2026.

DI reserves the right to suspend or delay the implementation of any of these changes to a later date.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $56.7 billion in assets under management as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under license.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-8668667000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]