Desjardins Investments announces management fee reductions for 24 Desjardins Funds

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced changes to a number of its mutual funds. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving needs of advisors and investors. These changes are described in detail below.

Management fee reductions for 24 Desjardins Funds

DI announced that it will be reducing management fees by up to 10 basis points for some unit classes of 24 Desjardins Funds, effective October 1st, 2019. These changes reflect DI's commitment to offering competitively priced actively managed investment funds with access to world-class portfolio managers.

Here's a list of the Desjardins Funds unit classes affected:

Desjardins Funds (A-, T-, C- and R-class units) A-, T-, C- and R-class units Current management fees, before taxes % Management fees starting October 1st, 2019, before taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Short-Term Income Fund A, C 1.03% 0.93% (0.10%) Desjardins Canadian Bond Fund A, C 1.15% 1.10% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Bond Fund A, C 1.15% 1.10% (0.05%) Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund A, C 1.15% 1.10% (0.05%) Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund A, C 1.80% 1.75% (0.05%) Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund A, T, C, R 1.80% 1.75% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Fund A, C 1.80% 1.75% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Value Fund A, C 1.90% 1.85% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Growth Fund A, C 1.90% 1.85% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Growth Currency Neutral Fund A, C 1.90% 1.85% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund A, C 1.90% 1.85% (0.05%) Desjardins Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund A, C 2.15% 2.10% (0.05%) Desjardins Global Infrastructure Fund A, T, C, R 2.00% 1.95% (0.05%)

Desjardins Funds (F- and S-class units) F- and S-class units Current management fee rate, before taxes % Management fee rate effective October 1st, 2019, before taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Short-Term Income Fund F 0.51% 0.43% (0.08%) Desjardins Canadian Bond Fund F 0.55% 0.50% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Bond Fund F 0.55% 0.50% (0.05%) Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund F 0.55% 0.50% (0.05%) Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund F 0.70% 0.65% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Value Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Growth Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Growth Currency Neutral Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins IBrix Low Volatility Global Equity Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund (formerly Desjardins Overseas Equity Value Fund) F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra International Equity Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins Global Equity Fund F, S 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra Positive Change Fund F 0.85% 0.80% (0.05%) Desjardins IBrix Low Volatility Emerging Markets Fund F 0.95% 0.90% (0.05%) Desjardins Emerging Markets Fund F 0.95% 0.90% (0.05%) Desjardins Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund F 1.10% 1.05% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra Emerging Markets Equity Fund F 1.05% 1.00% (0.05%)









Desjardins Funds (D-class units) D-class units Current management fee rate, before taxes % Management fee rate effective October 1st, 2019, before taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Short-Term Income Fund D 0.63% 0.53% (0.10%) Desjardins Canadian Bond Fund D 0.75% 0.70% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Bond Fund D 0.75% 0.70% (0.05%) Desjardins Enhanced Bond Fund D 0.75% 0.70% (0.05%) Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund D 1.05% 1.00% (0.05%) Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund D 1.05% 1.00% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Fund D 1.05% 1.00% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Value Fund D 1.15% 1.10% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Growth Fund D 1.15% 1.10% (0.05%) Desjardins American Equity Growth Currency Neutral Fund D 1.15% 1.10% (0.05%) Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund D 1.15% 1.10% (0.05%) Desjardins Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund D 1.40% 1.35% (0.05%) Desjardins Global Infrastructure Fund D 1.25% 1.20% (0.05%)

The changes are subject to approval by regulatory authorities. DI reserves the right to defer the implementation of the changes described above.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.



