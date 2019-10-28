Desjardins Investments announces closure of Desjardins Funds

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), manager of the Desjardins Funds, is announcing the closure of a Desjardins fund and the closure of some Classes of Units of another fund. DI is continually improving its product offering to ensure it meets investors' needs and is adapted to financial market realities. Considering the low net asset value and limited number of unitholders, the manager has decided to close the Desjardins IBrix Canadian High Dividend Equity Fund and the Classes of Units A-, C-, F- and D- of the Desjardins IBrix Global Bond Fund.

These closures will take place on or about January 17, 2020. DI reserves the right to postpone implementing the change described above.

Starting October 29, 2019, DI will suspend any additional investment in the funds units at issue, with the exception of investments made by periodic payments.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $310.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Jacques Bouchard, Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514 281-0844 or 1 866-866-7000, ext. 5557940, media@desjardins.com