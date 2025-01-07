Desjardins Insurance Partners with Constant Health to Lead the Way in Bringing Effective Behavioural Weight Management to Canada

Newly launched weight management initiative is covered in plans of many Desjardins Insurance clients.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Insurance has selected Constant Health as their preferred partner to bring behaviour-driven, evidence-based, and science backed weight management programs that pair with obesity medications (OM). Depending on plan coverage, clients may already have some, or all, of the program costs covered through their group coverage with Desjardin Insurance, making the program highly cost-effective for Canadians struggling with weight management.

"With 30% of those taking OMs stopping within one month and 58% stopping within three months it's apparent that effective, long-term weight management requires healthy behaviours and expert dietician guidance to yield sustainable results," said Dr. Alexandra Segal, C. Psych., Director of Clinical Product and Behaviour Science at Constant Health. "We at Constant Health are incredibly honoured to have been selected by Desjardins Insurance as the preferred organization to deliver life-changing weight management programs to Canadians who need it."

"Desjardins Insurance is dedicated to providing Canadians with the support, tools, and programs that will help them achieve their goals," said Martin Nadon, Senior Director of Products and Training at Desjardins Insurance. "The expertise of the entire Constant Health team will be key for delivering on the behavioural component of OM driven weight management programs for our clients."

Constant Health's program is designed for those seeking lasting weight management, including those with associated medical conditions. The program includes over five hours of personalized one-on-one coaching with registered dietitians trained in behavioural science and Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) who provide highly individualized plans. Clients using OMs receive additional support aimed at reducing side effects and maximizing benefits. Participants stay connected and supported via Constant Health's state-of-the-art app to engage and motivate, every step of the way. The app also provides Constant Health dietitians with hundreds of valuable data points to enhance their personalization of care beyond what's typically possible.

About Constant Health

At Constant Health, we develop world-class behavioural intervention technology enabling our clinicians to deliver the best care for people with diet-responsive diseases. Drawing on leading research in weight management, behavioural psychology, and nutrition, our data-driven approach provides ongoing feedback for clients to improve their health, and for us to continuously refine our technology and program.

