MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Nearly one in two Canadians will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and navigating treatment can be overwhelming; physically, emotionally, and financially. To address these challenges, Desjardins Insurance launched its Cancer Care Focus initiative, designed to give plan members access to innovative tools and resources that make care more personalized, compassionate, and effective.

Desjardins Insurance is proud to announce new partnerships that will significantly expand access to innovative healthcare solutions for Canadians. By collaborating with OncoHelix and Sword Health, Desjardins is reinforcing its commitment to delivering compassionate, accessible and personalized care to 2.1 million plan members nationwide.

Through its Cancer Care Focus initiative, Desjardins Insurance is partnering with OncoHelix to offer coverage for advanced cancer biomarker testing, including liquid biopsy. These diagnostic tests help identify tumour-driving mutations and match patients with targeted therapies or clinical trials, enabling earlier and more personalized treatment decisions. This initiative reflects Desjardins's belief that precision diagnostics provide vital support to members through their cancer journey.

At the same time, Desjardins Insurance is expanding its digital health offering through a partnership with Sword Health, a global leader in AI-powered musculoskeletal and pelvic healthcare. More than 2.1 million Canadians, including dependents and those on disability, will now have access to exclusive benefits through Sword's platform. The platform delivers personalized care plans from licensed physiotherapists, guided by real-time biofeedback and motion-capture technology, all from the comfort of home.

Desjardins Insurance has also partnered with Constant Health to provide personalized, data-driven nutritional support to individuals with cancer or in remission. By combining expert guidance with digital tools that promote behavioral change, the partnership ensures that plan members receive the personalized support they need to care for their bodies, manage symptoms, and maintain quality of life throughout treatment and recovery.

"Cancer affects nearly one in two Canadians, and early detection is critical," said Dr. Neda Nasseri, Product Director of Drug Insurance at Desjardins Insurance. "Our goal is to meet plan members where they are, physically, emotionally and financially. The partnerships with OncoHelix, Constant Health and Sword Health will allow our plan members to receive high-quality care from home, while removing barriers and improving the recovery experience."

These partnerships are part of Desjardins Insurance's broader strategy to support plan members across all dimensions of health. This includes everything from cancer diagnostics and digital physiotherapy to mental health, women's health and return-to-work supports. For instance, plan members will now have access to innovative treatments like cooling caps, an emerging technology that helps reduce hair loss during chemotherapy, alongside personalized disability case management and wellness accounts that support a holistic recovery.

Desjardins Insurance has partnered with the co-directors of Cancer and Work (www.cancerandwork.ca) Dr. Christine Maheu (McGill University) and Ms. Maureen Parkinson (Vocational rehabilitation counsellor) -- https://www.cancerandwork.ca/on the Surveyon Employer and Partner Challenges, Needs, and Resources to Support Employees with Cancer. Originally developed and launched by the Cancer and Work team. this initiative examines how Canadian workplaces are currently responding to the realities of cancer and how they can strengthen their support systems for employees diagnosed with cancer. Through this partnership, Desjardins is contributing to research and is helping shape a future where well-being is not just a value, but a lived experience that promotes inclusive, compassionate, and evidence-based workplace practices where employees feel seen, supported, and empowered during life's most vulnerable moments.

Desjardins Insurance and its partners are working together to set a new standard for health benefits in Canada--one that prioritizes innovation, accessibility and human connection.

