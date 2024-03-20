MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group, will be giving an address during the cooperative's annual general meetings. Members of the media who would like to attend the speech are invited to register by email at [email protected].

Event details (registration required):

DATE: Saturday, March 23, 2024

TIME: The exact time of the speech depends on how long other parts of the meeting run. It will be communicated to you as soon as possible.

LOCATION: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal QC H2Z 1H5

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as at December 31, 2023. It was named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

