MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is announcing the launch of the DGAM Global Private Equity Fund, further expanding its private markets offering. This new fund will provide accredited Canadian investors with enhanced access to the private equity sector, while offering a flexible structure, immediate exposure and optimized diversification.

The fund will make its initial allocation through a dedicated structured investment vehicle managed by Ardian, one of the world's leading private equity firms. This strategic partnership will leverage the expertise of both Ardian and DGAM to give investors privileged access to high-quality investments and a seamless, turnkey experience.

"The launch of the DGAM Global Private Equity Fund is a major milestone for Desjardins Global Asset Management. We're proud to offer an innovative product and approach that meets diversification needs and aligns with market expectations. Our approach will allow more institutional investors--whether they're foundations, pension funds, family offices or institutions that serve wealth management clients--to access a solution that's sophisticated, but simple and effective," said Frédéric Angers, Private Markets Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Desjardins Global Asset Management.

"This partnership with Desjardins Global Asset Management illustrates our shared commitment to making private investments more accessible, while maintaining the same high standards of quality. By combining Ardian's globally diversified private investment solutions with DGAM's institutional approach, we are confident that we can offer Desjardins's clients a robust solution tailored to their long-term objectives," added Vladimir Colas, Executive Vice-President and Co-Head of Secondaries & Primaries at Ardian.

Building on the launch of the DGAM Global Private Infrastructure Fund and the DGAM Canadian Private Real Estate Fund, DGAM is continuing to develop its private equity offer. The DGAM Global Private Equity Fund will be available in January 2026 to accredited investors who wish to increase their exposure to private equity.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It was also recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group celebrated its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Ardian

In a world of constant evolution, Ardian stands out for its ability to anticipate, adapt, and turn challenges into opportunities. As a global, diversified private markets firm with 22 offices and more than 350 investment professionals worldwide, we provide investment and customized solutions that reflect new economic dynamics and help our clients remain resilient in a changing world.

We deliver multi-local expertise and long-term performance for our investors and partners as well as shared value for the broader society. Since Ardian's inception in 1996, our pioneering approach to diversification and our ability to offer tailor-made solutions at scale have remained the heart of our strategy. Through commitment, knowledge and technology, we bring lasting value to our companies and contribute positively to the whole industry. Ardian currently manages or advises $196bn for more than 1,890 clients worldwide across Private Equity, Real Assets, and Credit. Ardian. Mastering change for lasting value.

The information presented is intended for Canadian institutional investors only. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities or make specific investments. Under no circumstances should this document be considered or used for the purpose of an offer to purchase units or any other offer of securities, regardless of jurisdiction. Investors should always conduct their own verification and analysis of this information before taking or refraining from taking any action involving the securities or markets discussed in this document. No investment decisions should be based on the information presented, which is not a substitute for the due diligence or analysis required of you in making an investment decision.

