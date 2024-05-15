Desjardins General Insurance Group Releases Public Accountability Statement

LEVIS, QC, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins General Insurance Group Inc. (DGIG) has released its 2023 Public Accountability Statement. The statement highlights DGIG initiatives that supported the economic, environmental and social well-being of clients, employees and communities in 2023.

Highlights from 2023

Our commitment to our communities - In 2023, Desjardins Group committed $126 million to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships, $3,277,867 of which was contributed directly by DGIG.

– Together, Desjardins Insurance and Desjardins Agents in , and donated more than to Food Banks Canada and 71 other local food banks across the country. Commitment to road safety – DGIG, along with our road safety partners, Parachute, Traffic Injury Research Foundation, and arrive alive DRIVE SOBER, helps educate Canadians about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, new vehicle safety technologies, and other driving behaviours. We also support road safety initiatives, like Parachute's National Teen Driver Safety Week, to help reduce the number of collisions and prevent the number of injuries and deaths on our roadways. In total, DGIG donated more than $1.2 million for road safety initiatives in 2023.

For more information on these and other initiatives, please refer to DGIG's Public Accountability Statement . DGIG and its subsidiaries are part of Desjardins Group and DGIG's initiatives represent an integral part of the Desjardins Group Social and Cooperative Responsibility Report.

