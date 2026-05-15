LÉVIS, QC, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins General Insurance Group Inc. (DGIG) has released its 2025 Public Accountability Statement. The statement highlights DGIG initiatives that supported the economic, environmental and social well-being of clients, employees and communities in 2025.

Highlights from 2025

Our commitment to our communities – In 2025, Desjardins Group committed $133 million to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships, $3,793,547 of which was contributed directly by DGIG.



In 2025, Desjardins Group committed $133 million to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships, $3,793,547 of which was contributed directly by DGIG. Commitment to road safety – DGIG works with road safety partners--including Parachute, Traffic Injury Research Foundation, and arrive alive DRIVE SOBER--to educate Canadians. Together, they raise awareness about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, new vehicle safety technologies, and other driving behaviours. We also support road safety initiatives, like Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest by Parachute, to help reduce the number of collisions and prevent the number of injuries and fatalities on our roadways. In total, DGIG donated more than $1 million for road safety initiatives in 2025.



DGIG works with road safety partners--including Parachute, Traffic Injury Research Foundation, and arrive alive DRIVE SOBER--to educate Canadians. Together, they raise awareness about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, new vehicle safety technologies, and other driving behaviours. We also support road safety initiatives, like Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest by Parachute, to help reduce the number of collisions and prevent the number of injuries and fatalities on our roadways. In total, DGIG donated more than $1 million for road safety initiatives in 2025. Employee fundraising and volunteer programs – In 2025, several DGIG employees took part in volunteering and fundraising activities to support community members who are most in need.

For more information on these and other initiatives, please refer to DGIG's Public Accountability Statement. DGIG and its subsidiaries are part of Desjardins Group. DGIG's initiatives represent an integral part of the Desjardins Group Social and Cooperative Responsibility Report.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's Bank of the Year 2025. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

Media contact (for journalists only): Media Relations, Desjardins, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]