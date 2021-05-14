LEVIS, QC, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins General Insurance Group (DGIG) has released its 2020 Public Accountability Statement. The statement highlights DGIG initiatives that supported the economic, environmental and social well-being of clients, employees and communities in 2020.

Highlights from 2020

Our commitment to our communities - In 2020, Desjardins Group committed $71,500,000 to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships, $2,310,303 of which was contributed directly by DGIG.

- In 2020, Desjardins Group committed to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships, of which was contributed directly by DGIG. The Canadian Red Cross - At DGIG, we believe it's important to provide significant financial support to communities recovering from accidents or natural disasters. That's why we contributed a total of $43,800 to the Red Cross in 2020 alone.

- At DGIG, we believe it's important to provide significant financial support to communities recovering from accidents or natural disasters. That's why we contributed a total of to the Red Cross in 2020 alone. The Desjardins Foundation - In 2020, DGIG contributed $197,000 to the Desjardins Foundation, Desjardins Group's charitable organization dedicated to encouraging youth to succeed academically and in other ways.

- In 2020, DGIG contributed to the Desjardins Foundation, Desjardins Group's charitable organization dedicated to encouraging youth to succeed academically and in other ways. Traffic Injury Research Fund - In addition to supporting the Traffic Injury Research Fund by raising awareness about road-safety research, DGIG also donated $260,000 to aid in their efforts to reduce the number of vehicle collisions related injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

- In addition to supporting the Traffic Injury Research Fund by raising awareness about road-safety research, DGIG also donated to aid in their efforts to reduce the number of vehicle collisions related injuries and fatalities on our roadways. The Desjardins Assistance Fund - DGIG created the Desjardins Assistance Fund to support our policyholders and Desjardins Group members in Quebec who are affected by disasters not covered by their insurance. In 2020, we provided a total of $40,000 to members and clients through this program.

- DGIG created the Desjardins Assistance Fund to support our policyholders and Desjardins Group members in who are affected by disasters not covered by their insurance. In 2020, we provided a total of to members and clients through this program. Employee Contributions - As of December 31, 2020 , more than 1,290 DGIG employees have participated in our Outreach Program, volunteering a total of 27,440 hours of their time and raising more than $119,085 for a wide-variety of charitable organizations across Canada .

- As of , more than 1,290 DGIG employees have participated in our Outreach Program, volunteering a total of 27,440 hours of their time and raising more than for a wide-variety of charitable organizations across . Supporting Sustainability - DGIG's subsidiaries offer discounts on car and home insurance for clients with fuel-efficient, hybrid or electric vehicles and those who live in LEED-certified buildings.

For more information on these and other initiatives, please refer to DGIG's Public Accountability Statement. DGIG and its subsidiaries are part of Desjardins Group and DGIG's initiatives represent an integral part of the Desjardins Group Social and Cooperative Responsibility Report.

About Desjardins General Insurance Group

Founded in 1944, DGIG is a subsidiary of Desjardins Group, Canada's largest financial cooperative. Through its subsidiaries, DGIG offers a line of P&C insurance products and complementary services to more than 3-million customers across Canada.

SOURCE Desjardins Groupe d'assurances générales

For further information: Media contact: For journalists only: Public Relations, Desjardins, 514 281-7000 or 1 866 866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Related Links

www.desjardinsassurancesgenerales.com

