Highlights from 2021

Our commitment to our communities - In 2021, DGIG committed $5,387,040 to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships.

- In 2021, DGIG committed to charitable donations, sponsorships, philanthropic partnerships and scholarships. The Canadian Red Cross - At DGIG, we believe it's important to provide significant financial support to communities recovering from accidents or natural disasters. That's why we contributed a total of $649,000 to the Red Cross in 2021 alone.

- At DGIG, we believe it's important to provide significant financial support to communities recovering from accidents or natural disasters. That's why we contributed a total of to the Red Cross in 2021 alone. Road Safety - DGIG is committed to keeping the roads safe through educating road users and supporting not-for-profit organization such as Traffic Injury Research Fund, Parachute and Arrive Alive. In 2021, DGIG contributed $860,000 to work towards reducing the number of collision related injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

- DGIG is committed to keeping the roads safe through educating road users and supporting not-for-profit organization such as Traffic Injury Research Fund, Parachute and Arrive Alive. In 2021, DGIG contributed to work towards reducing the number of collision related injuries and fatalities on our roadways. The Desjardins Assistance Fund - DGIG created the Desjardins Assistance Fund to support our policyholders and Desjardins Group members in Quebec who are affected by disasters not covered by their insurance. In 2021, we provided a total of $31,000 to members and clients through this program.

- DGIG created the Desjardins Assistance Fund to support our policyholders and Desjardins Group members in who are affected by disasters not covered by their insurance. In 2021, we provided a total of to members and clients through this program. Food Banks Canada - Together, Desjardins Insurance and Desjardins Agents in Alberta , Ontario and New Brunswick donated more than $510,000 to Food Banks Canada and 61 other local food banks across the country.

- Together, Desjardins Insurance and Desjardins Agents in , and donated more than to Food Banks Canada and 61 other local food banks across the country. GoodSpark Small Business Grants - Desjardins supported small businesses across Canada by investing $3 million in the 2021 GoodSpark Small Business Grants program. As a result, 150 locally owned and operated small businesses received $20,000 to help get them back on their feet and positively impact our communities in the wake of the pandemic.

Desjardins supported small businesses across by investing in the 2021 GoodSpark Small Business Grants program. As a result, 150 locally owned and operated small businesses received to help get them back on their feet and positively impact our communities in the wake of the pandemic. Supporting sustainability - DGIG's subsidiaries offer discounts on car and home insurance for clients with fuel-efficient, hybrid or electric vehicles and those who live in LEED-certified buildings.

For more information on these and other initiatives, please refer to DGIG's Public Accountability Statement.

DGIG and its subsidiaries are part of Desjardins Group and DGIG's initiatives represent an integral part of the Desjardins Group Social and Cooperative Responsibility Report.

About Desjardins General Insurance Group

Founded in 1944, DGIG is a subsidiary of Desjardins Group, Canada's largest financial cooperative. Through its subsidiaries, DGIG offers a line of P&C insurance products and complementary services to more than 3-million customers across Canada.

