MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group has teamed up with the Canadian Red Cross, donating $60,000 to the Earthquake in Türkiye & Syria Appeal in response to the disaster.

"We're deeply saddened by the loss of life and the damage caused by this devastating event. We want to offer our full support to those who need it most," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "We hope that our $60,000 donation to the Red Cross will help alleviate the suffering of those affected and play a part in recovery efforts."

Donations made to this fund will enable the Red Cross to provide relief, recovery, and resiliency activities in Turkey and Syria in response to this natural disaster.

Desjardins members and clients wishing to make a donation to the Earthquake in Türkiye & Syria Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

