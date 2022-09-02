MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group has teamed up with the Canadian Red Cross, donating $30,000 to the Pakistan Floods Appeal. This donation will help the Red Cross bring emergency aid to people and communities affected by the devastating floods that are currently impacting over 33 million people in Pakistan.

"Our hearts are with the Pakistani community and diaspora. Our thoughts go out to the people affected by the deadly flooding and their family members in Canada and around the world," said Guy Cormier, Desjardins Group President and CEO. "With Pakistan experiencing the worst flooding in its history, Desjardins is joining the efforts of the business community by donating $30,000 to the Red Cross relief fund."

Donations made to this fund will enable the Red Cross to provide relief, recovery, and resiliency activities in Pakistan in response to this disaster, as well as related and future disasters.

Desjardins members and clients who would like to contribute to the Pakistan Floods Appeal can make a donation by going to www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

