MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group has teamed up with the Canadian Red Cross, making a $100,000 donation to the Haiti Earthquake Appeal relief fund. This donation will help the Red Cross provide much-needed support to people and communities affected by the recent earthquake that killed nearly 1,500 people and injured 7,000 more.

"It's devastating to see Haiti struck by another major tragedy in such short order. Our hearts go out to the Haitian community on the island and around the world, and we offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "Over 37,000 houses were destroyed and thousands of people are without homes. Emergency services are overwhelmed and a tropical storm is set to make landfall on the island. Desjardins stands with Haiti and we're doing our part to contribute to international aid efforts."

This donation is especially close to home because Desjardins has been active in Haiti for over 30 years through Développement international Desjardins (DID). During that time, Desjardins has built strong ties with many partners in Haiti, starting with the Fédération des caisses populaires haïtiennes Le Levier, whose caisses in Grand Sud were affected by Saturday's earthquake.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in Haiti and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the earthquake.

Desjardins members and clients wishing to make a donation to the Haiti Earthquake Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

