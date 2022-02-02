SHERBROOKE, QC and SAINT-DAMIEN-DE-BUCKLAND, QC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Exo-s, a designer and manufacturer of plastic products using injection and blow molding processes, announced today the acquisition of Plastiques Moore, a company specializing in the design, manufacture and assembly of high precision small and medium sized injection molded plastic parts. This transaction is entirely financed by Desjardins Capital, which has been the majority shareholder of Exo-s since 2012.

Located in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, in the renowned Plastics Valley, Plastiques Moore employs more than 110 employees working in facilities of nearly 80,000 square feet at the cutting edge of technology. Supplier to the Public Health Agency of Canada, it is also the only plastic injection company in Quebec to have three ISO-8 clean rooms dedicated to the manufacture of parts for the medical sector.

Already active in the automotive industry, Exo-s believes that this acquisition will offer significant growth opportunities in the medical, industrial, mining, military and household appliance markets. This acquisition will also allow Exo-s to expand its range of processes.

"The acquisition of Plastiques Moore is a strategic transaction that will allow Exo-s to increase its expertise and diversify its markets in North America," said Emmanuel Duchesne, President and CEO of Exo-s. By combining its organic growth and the acquisition of Plastiques Moore, the Sherbrooke company will be able to quadruple its sales since its creation in 2012.

"Exo-s is without a doubt the best possible partner because it is a Quebec company that cares about its employees and for whom social involvement within its community is important. It will allow Plastiques Moore to continue its accelerated growth by keeping the current team in Saint-Damien," said Marie-Claude Guillemette, President of Plastiques Moore.

"We have been the majority shareholder of Exo-s for 10 years, said Marie-Hélène Nolet, COO of Desjardins Capital. This transaction perfectly illustrates our business model as a partner that supports its portfolio companies over the long term. Alongside Exo-s, we are once again at the rendezvous for the acquisition of Plastiques Moore and its cutting-edge expertise, particularly in the medical sector."

About Exo-s

With more than 50 years of experience, Exo-s is a designer and manufacturer of plastic parts using injection and blow molding processes. Its teams of experts have acquired unique and specific knowledge in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of tooling and plastic parts for highly specialized applications. Thanks to its 850 employees in factories located in Canada, the United States and Mexico, Exo-s can successfully serve a large clientele. Since 2012, Desjardins Capital has been the majority shareholder of Exo-s.

About Plastics Moore

Founded in 1991 by Marie-Claude Guillemette and Judith Moore, Plastiques Moore and its 110 employees excel in the development and manufacturing of plastic solutions. Its expert team in development, process, logistics and automation offers a turnkey service to deliver complex components that meet the needs of its customers. Three buildings in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, a sales office in Windsor, Ontario and a production site in Mexico allow Plastiques Moore to satisfy its many customers around the world.

About Desjardins Capital

Over 45 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of C$2.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of more than 610 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping to maintain and create many thousands of jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network and supports their business growth. For more information, visit our website.

SOURCE Desjardins Capital

