The FundGrade A+® Awards celebrate Canadian funds that displayed the best risk-adjusted returns and maintained high FundGrade scores throughout an entire calendar year.

"We're very honoured and proud that our mutual funds, ETFs and guaranteed investment funds are recognized by Fundata. Our products demonstrate Desjardins' commitment to providing our members and clients with investment solutions that meet their needs and objectives," said Jean-François Girard, Director, Mutual Fund and Guaranteed Investment Development at Desjardins.

The following mutual fund offered by Desjardins Investments Inc. has obtained Fundata's RI FundGrade A+® rating:

Fund Name CIFSC Category* FundGrade Start

Date** Fund

Count Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund A Class US Equity 1/31/2017 888

The following mutual funds offered by Desjardins Investments Inc. were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Fund Name CIFSC Category* FundGrade Start

Date** Fund

Count Desjardins Global Tactical Bond Fund A Class High Yield Fixed

Income 1/31/2014 254 Melodia Moderate Growth Portfolio A Class Global Fixed Income

Balanced 1/31/2014 436 Desjardins American Equity Growth Fund A Class US Equity 1/31/2011 888 Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity Fund A Class US Equity 1/31/2017 888 Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund A Class International Equity 1/31/2011 391 Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund A Class Global Equity 1/31/2016 1223 Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund A Class Global Small/Mid Cap

Equity 1/31/2017 171

The following ETF offered by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. was awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Fund Name CIFSC Category* FundGrade Start

Date** Fund

Count Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond

Index ETF (DCG) Canadian Short-Term

Fixed Income 1/31/2018 170

The following guaranteed investment funds (GIFs) offered by Desjardins Financial Security, Life Insurance Company were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Fund Name CIFSC Category* FundGrade Start

Date** Fund

Count DFS GIF - Maximum Growth Series 6 Global Equity Balanced 1/31/2015 830 DFS GIF - Moderate Series 6 Canadian Fixed Income

Balanced 1/31/2015 610 DFS GIF - Balanced - Series 6 Canadian Neutral

Balanced 1/31/2015 876 DFS GIF - Balanced - Desjardins SocieTerra Ser 5 Canadian Neutral

Balanced 1/31/2016 876 DFS GIF - Canadian Balanced - Fiera Series 1 Canadian Equity

Balanced 1/31/2011 492 DFS GIF - Canadian Equity - Fidelity True North 3 Canadian Equity 1/31/2011 408 DFS GIF - International Equity Growth -Desjardins 5 International Equity 1/31/2013 243

* The Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) is a Canadian independent organization that defines the categories of funds. ** The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2020 for the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $359.9 billion 1. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

1- Desjardins Group assets are in Canadian dollars as at September 30, 2020.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The FundGrade A+® Awards are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores through an entire calendar year. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then equally weighted in calculating a monthly FundGrade rating. The FundGrade ratings are divided between five tranches from "A Grade" (superior performance) to "E Grade" (lower performance). The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA (Grade Point Average)-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade rating from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. The FundGrade grades are subject to change each month. For more information, please see the web site www.FundGradeAwards.com . Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

The Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not consider sales, redemption, distribution or other optional charges, or income taxes payable by any security holder, that would have reduced returns. The Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not consider sales, redemption, distribution or other optional charges, or income taxes payable by any security holder, that would have reduced returns. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins ETFs. The Desjardins ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

The Desjardins brand is a trademark of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

DFS Guaranteed Investment Funds are established by Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. Helios and DFS Guaranteed Investment Funds are registered trademarks of Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. DESJARDINS INSURANCE refers to Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. DESJARDINS, DESJARDINS INSURANCE and related trademarks are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec used under license by Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company.

