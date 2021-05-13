MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. ("DGAM"), as manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, today announces the termination of Desjardins Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF (TSX: DFC), Desjardins USA Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF (TSX: DFU), Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF (TSX: DFD) and Desjardins Emerging Markets Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF (TSX: DFE) (collectively, the "Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs") as well as management fee reductions for Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF (TSX: DRMC), Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF (TSX: DRMU) and Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF (TSX: DRMD) (collectively, the "Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs" and together with the Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs, the "Desjardins ETFs").

Termination of Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs

DGAM today announces that it will terminate the above-mentioned Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs on or about July 28, 2021 (the "Termination Date"). DGAM will request the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to de-list units of each of the Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs on or about July 28, 2021, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Effective July 14, 2021, no further subscriptions for units of the Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs will be accepted.

Prior to the Termination Date, DGAM will, to the extent reasonably possible, convert the assets of each Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF to cash and, after paying or making adequate provision for all of the Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs' liabilities, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of each Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF pro rata among unitholders of record of the applicable Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF.

Further details of the terminations will be mailed to unitholders of the Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs on or about May 25th, 2021. DGAM will also issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations.

DGAM continually reviews its product lineup to ensure that it provides an optimal offering to its members and clients. As part of this ongoing process and in the best interest of investors, DGAM has decided to terminate the Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs, which had relatively low assets under management. DGAM remains committed to multifactor strategies through a responsible investment offering that integrates ESG considerations and combines a multifactor approach with a reduction in carbon intensity.

Management Fee Reductions for Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs

Effective June 1, 2021, DGAM is lowering the management fee for the Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs as follows:

Desjardins ETF Ticker Previous

Management

Fee Updated

Management

Fee Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF DRMC 0.25% 0.15% Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF DRMU 0.25% 0.20% Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF DRMD 0.30% 0.25%

The investment objectives of the Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs remain unchanged.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

