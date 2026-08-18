Desjardins announces proposed ETF changes

MONTREAL, le 18 août 2026 /CNW/ -- Desjardins Investments inc. (DI), acting as manager for the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces its intention to seek unitholder approval to amend the current investment objectives of the following ETFs:

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF ( DRCU )

) Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF ( DRMC )

) Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF ( DRMU )

) Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF ( DRMD )

) Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF ( DRME )

) Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF ( DRFC )

) Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF ( DRFU )

) Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF ( DRFD )

) Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor- Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFE)

DI believes that the proposed changes will benefit unitholders by allowing our ETFs to attain their investment objectives through the use of an improved portfolio construction process and a modernized responsible investment approach. The changes will also help simplify Desjardins' lineup of funds and better respond to investors' evolving needs and expectations for responsible investment.

The proposed changes to the investment objectives of the ETFs will be voted on at special virtual unitholder meetings to be held virtually on Monday, October 19, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for the purpose of determining which unitholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the special meetings, is August 31, 2026.

Full details about the proposed amendments will be set out in a Management Information Circular that will be made available to unitholders on record. Subject to unitholder approval, the proposed changes to the investment objectives are currently expected to be implemented on or around October 30th, 2026 (the Effective Date).

The manager will bear all costs associated with the special meetings and the changes to the investment objectives.

Name changes

If the unitholders approve the proposed changes to the investment objectives and the changes are implemented, the names of some ETFs will be changed as follows on the Effective Date:

Current Name Proposed Name Ticker Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond ETF DRCU Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Canadian Equity ETF DRMC Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI American Equity ETF DRMU Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI International Equity ETF DRMD Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Equity ETF DRME Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF DRFC Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Multifactor American Equity ETF DRFU Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Multifactor International Equity ETF DRFD Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor- Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Multifactor Emerging Markets Equity ETF DRFE

The tickers of the Desjardins ETFs remain unchanged.

DI will issue a subsequent press release announcing the result of the unitholder vote. If the amendments to the investment objective are approved by the unitholders and implemented on the Effective Date, the investment strategies for the ETFs will also be modified, as described in greater detail in Amendment No. 1 dated August 18, 2026, in the Desjardins ETFs Prospectus dated March 30, 2026 (the Prospectus Amendment).

For more information about Desjardins ETFs and the Prospectus Amendment, refer to the fund manager's website at fondsdesjardins.com/etf/.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $543.5 billion as at June 30, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and exchange-traded funds, DI is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with CAN$ 64.0 billion as at June 30, 2026 in assets under management. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins exchange-traded funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group; 514-281-7000 or 1 866-866-7000, ext. 5553436; [email protected]