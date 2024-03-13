Desjardins announces March and first quarter of 2024 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

News provided by

Desjardins Group

Mar 13, 2024, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the March and first quarter of 2024 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on March 21, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on March 28, 2024.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for March or first quarter of 2024, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0435

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0399

Desjardins 1-5 yearLaddered Canadian Corporate
Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0562

Desjardins 1-5 yearLaddered Canadian Government
Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0342

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0572

Desjardins Multifactor  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFC

0.1133

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFU

0.0501

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

0.0354

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-
Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

0.0518

Desjardins  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF

DRMC

0.1304

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

0.0722

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

0.0861

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRME

0.0305

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
Free ETF

DRFG

0.0344

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0493

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

0.0098

Desjardins AlternativeETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.1328

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

0.39371

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

0.3965

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

0.22741

1Denominated in U.S. dollar

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion as at December 31, 2023. It was named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $422.9 billion. It was named one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes...