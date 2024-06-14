Desjardins announces June and second quarter of 2024 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

Desjardins Group

Jun 14, 2024, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the June and second quarter of 2024 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on June 21, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on June 28, 2024.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for June or second quarter of 2024, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0439

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0400

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0477

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0330

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.0619

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0653

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

0.0744

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

0.0190

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

0.1334

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFC

0.1946

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFU

0.1756

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

0.4177

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-
Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

0.1752

Desjardins  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMC

0.2073

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

0.1171

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

3.0169

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

0.1531

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
Free ETF

DRFG

0.2723

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0468

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

0.0248

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.1438

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

0.82351

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –

CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

0.2453

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

0.70661

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $435.8 billion as at March 31, 2024. It was named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds and the Desjardins ETFs, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

