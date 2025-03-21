MONTREAL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced name changes to some of its ETFs.

Effective as of March 20, 2025, DI has renamed the following ETFs to streamline the names and to better differentiate the funds offered within the alternative asset category, as set forth in the following table. Their ticker symbols as well as the funds' objective and strategy remain unchanged.

Ticker Previous names New names DANC Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF Desjardins Market Neutral ETF DANC.U Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Desjardins Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged DAMG Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF DAMG.U Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$46.5 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2024. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

