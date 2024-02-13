Feb 13, 2024, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the February 2024 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on February 22, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on February 29, 2024.
Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for February 2024, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:
|
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)
|
Ticker symbols
(TSX)
|
Distribution per unit ($)
|
Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs
|
Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
DCU
|
0.0302
|
Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|
DCS
|
0.0398
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
|
DCC
|
0.0447
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
|
DCG
|
0.0309
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|
DCP
|
0.0597
|
Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
|
Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
|
DRFC
|
-
|
Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
|
DRFU
|
-
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
|
DRFD
|
-
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-
|
DRFE
|
-
|
Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
|
DRMC
|
-
|
Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRMU
|
-
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada- Net-Zero
|
DRMD
|
-
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions
|
DRME
|
-
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF
|
Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
|
DRFG
|
-
|
Desjardins Active ETF
|
Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero
|
DRCU
|
0.0442
|
Desjardins SocieTerra ETF
|
Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF
|
DSAE
|
-
|
Desjardins Alternative ETF
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF
|
DANC
|
-
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF –
|
DANC.U
|
-1
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
|
DAMG
|
-
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
|
DAMG.U
|
-1
|
1Denominated in U.S. dollar.
For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.
Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $ 414.1 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.
Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.
Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.
SOURCE Desjardins Group
For further information: (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]
Share this article