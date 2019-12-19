Desjardins announces estimated December 2019 cash distributions for Desjardins ETFs

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the estimated December 2019 cash distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 8, 2020.

DGAM expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2019 to provide the final cash distributions for all ETFs. The cash distribution per unit may vary between December 19, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2019 as well as the estimated distribution amount per unit to be paid :

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Estimated cash

distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0470 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0400 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0500 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0500

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.0730





Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs



Desjardins Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF DFC 0.1300 Desjardins USA Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF DFU 0.0791 Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF DFD 0.1852 Desjardins Emerging Markets Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF DFE 0.2108





Desjardins Multifactor Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFC 0.1300 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFU 0.0750 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFD 0.1200 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFE 0.2000





Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMC 0.1300 Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMU 0.0750





Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.0900





Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF DRCU 0.0470





Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC 0.0518

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $312.7 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

