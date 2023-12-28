28 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the December 2023 cash distributions final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 8, 2024.
Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2023 as well as the distribution final amount per unit to be paid:
|
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)
|
Ticker symbols
(TSX)
|
Distribution per unit ($)
|
Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs
|
Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
DCU
|
0.0536
|
Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|
DCS
|
0.0647
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
|
DCC
|
0.0589
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
|
DCG
|
0.0446
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|
DCP
|
0.0450
|
Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
|
DRFC
|
0.1500
|
Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
|
DRFU
|
-
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
|
DRFD
|
-
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-
|
DRFE
|
0.0516
|
Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
|
DRMC
|
0.1500
|
Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF
|
DRMU
|
0.1016
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero
|
DRMD
|
-
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions
|
DRME
|
0.0547
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF
|
Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
|
DRFG
|
0.0757
|
Desjardins Active ETF
|
Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero
|
DRCU
|
0.0652
|
Desjardins SocieTerra ETF
|
Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF
|
DSAE
|
0.0136
|
Desjardins Alternative ETFs
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF
|
DANC
|
-
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF –
|
DANC.U
|
0.11361
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
|
DAMG
|
0.1500
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
|
DAMG.U
|
0.14861
|
1Denominated in U.S. dollar.
To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.
Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.
Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $81 billion as of June 30, 2023 in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.
With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.
The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Furthermore, the Desjardins Alternative ETFs can invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds which may result in amplified gains and losses. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.
