Desjardins announces December 2020 cash distributions final amounts for Desjardins ETFs
Dec 30, 2020, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the December 2020 cash distributions final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 8, 2021.
Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2020 as well as the distribution final amount per unit to be paid :
|
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)
|
Ticker symbols
(TSX)
|
Cash distribution per unit ($)
|
Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs
|
Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
DCU
|
0.0500
|
Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|
DCS
|
0.0400
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
|
DCC
|
0.0510
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
|
DCG
|
0.0500
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|
DCP
|
0.0747
|
Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs
|
Desjardins Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF
|
DFC
|
0.1400
|
Desjardins USA Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF
|
DFU
|
0.0800
|
Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-
|
DFD
|
0.1842
|
Desjardins Emerging Markets Multifactor-Controlled
|
DFE
|
0.2200
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low CO2 ETFs
|
Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFC
|
0.1400
|
Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFU
|
0.0800
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
|
DRFD
|
0.1300
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low
|
DRFE
|
0.2500
|
Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs
|
Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRMC
|
0.1500
|
Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRMU
|
0.0934
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low
|
DRMD
|
0.1300
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF
|
Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
|
DRFG
|
0.0900
|
Desjardins Active ETF
|
Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRCU
|
0.0500
|
Desjardins Alternative ETF
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF
|
DANC
|
0.0500
To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.
About Desjardins Group
Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $359.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.
The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.
