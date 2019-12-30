Desjardins announces December 2019 cash distributions final amounts for Desjardins ETFs Français

MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the December 2019 cash distributions final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 8, 2020.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2019 as well as the distribution final amount per unit to be paid :

 

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

 

Ticker symbols
(TSX)

 

Cash distribution per unit
($)

 

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0470

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0400

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0500

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0500

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0730



Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs

Desjardins Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF

DFC

0.1300

Desjardins USA Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF

DFU

0.0849

Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF

DFD

0.1852

Desjardins Emerging Markets Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF

DFE

0.2108



Desjardins Multifactor Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFC

0.1300

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFU

0.0750

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFD

0.1200

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFE

0.2000



Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMC

0.1300

Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMU

0.0750



Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

DRFG

0.0900



Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO2 ETF

DRCU

0.0470



Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.0518

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $312.7 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.  is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

