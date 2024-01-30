MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM) and Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI) are pleased to announce the transfer of investment fund management duties for the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds from DGAM to its affiliate DI.

Effective February 1, 2024, DGAM will cease to act as the investment fund manager and DI will be appointed as the investment fund manager of:

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF;

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF;

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF;

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF;

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF;

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF;

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF;

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF;

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF;

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF;

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF;

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF;

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF;

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF;

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF;

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF;

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF; and

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

(collectively, the Desjardins ETFs).

DGAM will continue to act as portfolio manager of the Desjardins ETFs pursuant to a portfolio management agreement between DI and DGAM. Copies of the portfolio management agreement and the amended and restated declaration of trust of the Desjardins ETFs reflecting the change of manager will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For more information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion as at September 30, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)

Established in 1998, DGAM is one of Canada's largest asset managers with expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. As of December 31, 2023, DGAM managed over C$87.1 billion in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations, and corporations across Canada.

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility, and discipline to design solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. We integrate our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure that we help our partners and clients grow their assets in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]