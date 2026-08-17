Desjardins announces August 2026 cash distributions for some ETFs

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Desjardins Group

Aug 17, 2026, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the August 2026 cash distributions to unitholders for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on August 24, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on August 31, 2026.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for August 2026, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution

per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0450

Desjardins Active Canadian Bond Universe ETF

DACU

0.0575

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0446

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0534

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0335

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.0635

Desjardins Foreign Fixed Income Index ETFs

Desjardins US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

DUIG

0.0700

Desjardins Global Government Bond Index ETF

DGGB

0.0500

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0560

Desjardins Equity ETFs

Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF

DMQC

-

Desjardins Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

DACL

-

Desjardins Global Opportunities ETF

DAGL

-

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

-

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

-

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

-

Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF

DMEE

-

Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF

DMID

-

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFC

-

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

-

Desjardins  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMC

-

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

-

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

DRFG

-

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0518

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units

DANC

-

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

- 1

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

-

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

- 1

Desjardins Global Macro ETF

DGLM

-

1Denominated in U.S. dollars.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $543.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with $64.0 billion under management as of June 30, 2026. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world, Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and...