Desjardins announces 2021 annual reinvested distributions final amounts for Desjardins ETFs Français
Dec 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the annual reinvested income and/or capital gains distributions (the "reinvested distributions") final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive the reinvested distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on or about January 10, 2022. The reinvested distributions will be reinvested in units of the applicable ETF and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.
These final amounts are for the reinvested distributions only, and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts which are being announced in a separate press release.
Below is the reinvested distributions final amount to be paid per unit for the ETFs that will pay reinvested distributions:
|
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)
|
Ticker symbols(TSX)
|
Annual reinvested distribution per unit ($)
|
Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs
|
Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
DCU
|
-
|
Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|
DCS
|
-
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
DCC
|
-
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|
DCG
|
-
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|
DCP
|
-
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low CO2 ETFs
|
Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFC
|
0.29552
|
Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFU
|
5.76261
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFD
|
1.13791
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFE
|
0.12001
|
Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs
|
Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRMC
|
0.22772
|
Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRMU
|
0.28342
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRMD
|
1.68541
|
Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRME
|
-
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF
|
Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
|
DRFG
|
0.97142
|
Desjardins Active ETF
|
Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRCU
|
-
|
Desjardins Alternative ETF
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF
|
DANC
|
-
|
1 The reinvested distributions for the ETF are expected to be income in nature.
To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.
About Desjardins Group
Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.
The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.
SOURCE Desjardins Group
For further information: (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]
Organization Profile
Desjardins Group
About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $389.3 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world’s Top 100 Employers by Forbes...
Share this article