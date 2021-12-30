MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the annual reinvested income and/or capital gains distributions (the "reinvested distributions") final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive the reinvested distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on or about January 10, 2022. The reinvested distributions will be reinvested in units of the applicable ETF and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These final amounts are for the reinvested distributions only, and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts which are being announced in a separate press release.

Below is the reinvested distributions final amount to be paid per unit for the ETFs that will pay reinvested distributions:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols(TSX) Annual reinvested distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU - Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS - Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC - Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG -





Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP -





Desjardins Multifactor Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFC 0.29552 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFU 5.76261 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFD 1.13791 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFE 0.12001





Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMC 0.22772 Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMU 0.28342 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMD 1.68541 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF DRME -





Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.97142





Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF DRCU -





Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC -

1 The reinvested distributions for the ETF are expected to be income in nature.

2 The reinvested distributions for the ETF are expected to be capital gains in nature.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

