Desjardins acquires mortgage portfolio from La Capitale

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group announced today that it is acquiring the mortgage portfolio of La Capitale. The transaction, which will see 6,376 mortgages transferred to Desjardins, will close on February 1.

"I'm proud of this acquisition, which solidifies Desjardins's position as a leader in the residential mortgage market," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "It's a high-quality portfolio from La Capitale that fits perfectly with Desjardins's expansion objectives, which include seeking out acquisitions to maximize synergies within our organization. We'll continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities in our primary markets."

La Capitale mortgage holders can expect to receive a letter after February 3 notifying them of the transfer and welcoming them to Desjardins. They won't need to do anything: their loans will be transferred automatically and their financing conditions will remain the same.

Desjardins always strives to do what's best for its members and clients. The financial cooperative is committed to delivering an excellent customer experience and will provide personalized support to new members and clients. A dedicated support centre will open on February 3 to answer mortgage holders' questions. They can call 1-844-875-3102 or visit www.desjardins.com/transfer for more details.

